Fresh Details Emerge About Trump and Epstein's Friendship as Sicko's Ex-Girlfriend Declares They Were 'Very Close and Up To No Good'

In a harrowing revelation from October, Williams accused Trump of groping her at Trump Tower back in 1993 during what she described as a "twisted game", where Epstein allegedly grinned as Trump violated her against her will. Trump's camp swiftly denied these allegations.

Making waves on CNN’s OutFront, Williams delved deeper into the tangled relationship between the two businessmen, which has resurfaced in headlines after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a risqué birthday letter in 2003, complete with a drawing of a nude woman.

Trump's denial of the allegations has led to a lawsuit against the publication and its associates.