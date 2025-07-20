Fresh Details Emerge About Trump and Epstein's Friendship as Sicko's Ex-Girlfriend Declares They Were 'Very Close and Up To No Good'
Stacey Williams, a former girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has stirred the pot, claimed her late ex and President Donald Trump were not just acquaintances, but "very close and up to no good", RadarOnline.com can report.
In the midst of a chaotic week for the Trump administration, stemming from the Department of Justice's bombshell findings, Williams’ claims add fuel to the fiery debate around the powerful vector of Epstein's notorious connections.
Stacey Williams
In a harrowing revelation from October, Williams accused Trump of groping her at Trump Tower back in 1993 during what she described as a "twisted game", where Epstein allegedly grinned as Trump violated her against her will. Trump's camp swiftly denied these allegations.
Making waves on CNN’s OutFront, Williams delved deeper into the tangled relationship between the two businessmen, which has resurfaced in headlines after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a risqué birthday letter in 2003, complete with a drawing of a nude woman.
Trump's denial of the allegations has led to a lawsuit against the publication and its associates.
Trump and Epstein's Relationship
OutFront guest host Briana Keilar asked: "While you were dating Epstein, can you tell us how close these two men were?"
Williams asserted: "They were best friends. I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months. And the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald. And he would share a lot of anecdotes. I have plenty of anecdotes. And yeah, they were they were very close and they were up to no good."
Epstein's 'Wingman'
Inquiring further into Epstein’s words about Trump, Keilar asked: "What was the quality of those anecdotes, and how did he describe him?"
Williams disclosed a troubling insight, revealing that Epstein once "had to check in on Trump because he was unwell and very upset about something that had happened".
"That was his bro. That was his wingman. I’d hear about Ghislaine (Maxwell) and I’d hear about Jeffrey. And I met Ghislaine in his house. She would come wafting in and out, the home in New York. So, Trump was clearly just someone that he talked about all the time."
'Scams and Hoaxes'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Wednesday, July 16, Trump attaked his supporters for continuing to harp on the criminal, as he raged on Truth Social: "These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have.
"They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."
"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue," he continued. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."