Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Fresh Details Emerge About Trump and Epstein's Friendship as Sicko's Ex-Girlfriend Declares They Were 'Very Close and Up To No Good'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were reportedly 'very close' friends.

Profile Image

July 20 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Stacey Williams, a former girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has stirred the pot, claimed her late ex and President Donald Trump were not just acquaintances, but "very close and up to no good", RadarOnline.com can report.

In the midst of a chaotic week for the Trump administration, stemming from the Department of Justice's bombshell findings, Williams’ claims add fuel to the fiery debate around the powerful vector of Epstein's notorious connections.

Article continues below advertisement

Stacey Williams

donald trump jeffrey epstein friendship ex girlfriend very close
Source: CNN

Stacey Williams dated Jeffrey Epstein for about five months.

In a harrowing revelation from October, Williams accused Trump of groping her at Trump Tower back in 1993 during what she described as a "twisted game", where Epstein allegedly grinned as Trump violated her against her will. Trump's camp swiftly denied these allegations.

Making waves on CNN’s OutFront, Williams delved deeper into the tangled relationship between the two businessmen, which has resurfaced in headlines after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a risqué birthday letter in 2003, complete with a drawing of a nude woman.

Trump's denial of the allegations has led to a lawsuit against the publication and its associates.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and Epstein's Relationship

donald trump jeffrey epstein friendship ex girlfriend very close
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why people keep talking about Jeffrey Epstein.

OutFront guest host Briana Keilar asked: "While you were dating Epstein, can you tell us how close these two men were?"

Williams asserted: "They were best friends. I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months. And the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald. And he would share a lot of anecdotes. I have plenty of anecdotes. And yeah, they were they were very close and they were up to no good."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's 'Wingman'

donald trump jeffrey epstein friendship ex girlfriend very close
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has ranted on Truth Social about the Epstein situation.

Inquiring further into Epstein’s words about Trump, Keilar asked: "What was the quality of those anecdotes, and how did he describe him?"

Williams disclosed a troubling insight, revealing that Epstein once "had to check in on Trump because he was unwell and very upset about something that had happened".

"That was his bro. That was his wingman. I’d hear about Ghislaine (Maxwell) and I’d hear about Jeffrey. And I met Ghislaine in his house. She would come wafting in and out, the home in New York. So, Trump was clearly just someone that he talked about all the time."

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Composite photo of Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump

Trump-Epstein Fallout Explodes as It's Revealed Bill Clinton Also Sent 'Warm and Gushing' Letter for Epstein's 50th Birthday — 'Profuse in Its Admiration for Jeffrey'

Kamala Harris is struggling to revive her political career as major donors have turned their backs on her.

EXCLUSIVE: Kamala, You're Fired! Harris Donors 'Turn Their Backs' On Ex-Vice President As She Attempts To Revive Political Career

'Scams and Hoaxes'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump jeffrey epstein friendship ex girlfriend very close
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Wednesday, July 16, Trump attaked his supporters for continuing to harp on the criminal, as he raged on Truth Social: "These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have.

"They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue," he continued. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.