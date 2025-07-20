Trump-Epstein Fallout Explodes as It's Revealed Bill Clinton Also Sent 'Warm and Gushing' Letter for Epstein's 50th Birthday — 'Profuse in Its Admiration for Jeffrey'

The album, a heavy leather-bound and gold-embossed tome, included letters from various influential individuals, making it a prized possession among Epstein's memorabilia.

The timeline surrounding these letters reveals connections that go beyond mere friendship. It is reported that Maxwell began soliciting contributions for the birthday book in late 2001, ahead of Epstein's grand 50th birthday celebration on January 20, 2003.

Not only did Clinton participate, but notable figures such as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have also been implicated, each allegedly contributing their own letters to the scandal-laden compilation.