Bill Clinton

Trump-Epstein Fallout Explodes as It's Revealed Bill Clinton Also Sent 'Warm and Gushing' Letter for Epstein's 50th Birthday — 'Profuse in Its Admiration for Jeffrey'

Composite photo of Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Bill Clinton and Donald Trump sent birthday letters to Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

July 20 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Former President Bill Clinton penned a "warm and gushing" letter for Jeffrey Epstein's notorious 50th birthday book, RadarOnline.com can report.

The letter, which was reportedly embossed with the words "From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton", was part of a lavish compilation compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former confidante, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for child sex trafficking.

Epstein's Birthday Book

donald trump jeffrey epstein bill clinton warm letter th birthday
Bill Clinton wrote a 'warm and gushing' letter which was included in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous 50th 'birthday book'.

The album, a heavy leather-bound and gold-embossed tome, included letters from various influential individuals, making it a prized possession among Epstein's memorabilia.

The timeline surrounding these letters reveals connections that go beyond mere friendship. It is reported that Maxwell began soliciting contributions for the birthday book in late 2001, ahead of Epstein's grand 50th birthday celebration on January 20, 2003.

Not only did Clinton participate, but notable figures such as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have also been implicated, each allegedly contributing their own letters to the scandal-laden compilation.

Clinton's Letter

donald trump jeffrey epstein bill clinton warm letter th birthday
Clinton was one of hundreds who contributed to a heavy leather-bound, gold-embossed album of letters.

An anonymous source close to the investigation remarked: "Ghislaine asked everyone they knew, and that included presidents, princes, and kings. Bill Clinton wrote a warm and gushing letter. It was one page and profuse in its admiration for Jeffrey."

Clinton's history with Epstein is well-documented. The former president has faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express". This association, alongside the resurfacing of the letter, now raises more questions about the extent of Clinton's connection to a man entangled in serious criminal allegations, including child exploitation.

Trump and Epstein

donald trump jeffrey epstein bill clinton warm letter th birthday
The president once labeled the sex predator a 'terrific guy.'

This revelation comes against the backdrop of legal turmoil, particularly for Donald Trump, who recently initiated a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). This lawsuit is a response to the publication of a story alleging that Trump contributed a "sexually suggestive" letter to Epstein's birthday book, a claim he staunchly denies. As he calls the letter a "fake", he insists: "I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language, it's not my words."

The whereabouts of the original birthday book remain uncertain. However, sources indicate that it may have been seized during one of the many investigations into Epstein's properties in Florida and New York, where Maxwell reportedly stored multiple albums containing photographs from lavish trips taken with various notable individuals.

Outrage

donald trump jeffrey epstein bill clinton warm letter th birthday
The MAGA base, conservative pundits, and Elon Musk have bashed Trump and his team over Epstein.

Further complicating matters, the WSJ's coverage of Trump's alleged contribution has sparked outrage among his supporters, particularly given the nature of the claims.

Before the publication of the contentious article, Trump had assured his base of "full and complete transparency", pledging to release any relevant files related to Epstein. Yet, backlash continued when his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, suggested there was no existing "client list", leading to accusations of a cover-up.

