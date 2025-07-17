Bombshell Epstein-Trump Exposé Set to Drop From 'Wall Street Journal' as President Rages Over Its 'Imminent Release'
Donald Trump just can't escape Jeffrey Epstein as an exposé highlighting the president's relationship with the late pedophile is said to be dropping soon, much to the dismay of the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump has been doing everything in his power to bury the Epstein story, telling his MAGA supporters to "shut it," and even coming up with numerous "distractions."
What's In The Exposé?
The Wall Street Journal is said to be preparing to launch the story, which has rattled Trump and his team, according to sources, with the controversial politician reportedly calling the journal's editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, to rage over the article.
While the content of the story has still not been made clear, it is believed to contain new material, which will put the spotlight on Trump's bond with Epstein once again.
Trump, who was once described the vile sex predator as a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do," has been pulling out all the stops to get the public to stop talking about Epstein.
The President Is Sick Of Hearing About Epstein
On Wednesday, July 16, Trump destroyed his supporters for continuing to harp on the criminal, as he raged on Truth Social: "These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have.
"They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."
"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue," he continued. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."
Trump was not done there, as he claimed the "success-starved Dems" were focusing on the Epstein "hoax."
"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!" he raged.
Despite the pleas to his loyal crowd, Trump has found himself getting hit left and right for his mishandling of the Epstein case, with his former pal Elon Musk even accusing him of a "cover-up."
The Tesla boss, who previously accused Trump of being on the criminal's infamous list, also asked why Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years behind bars for assisting him with sex trafficking minors, is in "federal prison for a hoax."
We Want Answers!
Maxwell is said to have been hoping Trump would pardon her, but the White House claimed it's not interested in going down that route.
Musk also reminded his X followers of Trump's flights on Epstein’s private jet, which was disturbingly nicknamed the "Lolita Express," which is a reference to a preteen character in Vladimir Nabokov’s1955 novel, Lolita. In the story, the protagonist becomes obsessed with the child.
"Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?" Musk asked. "Research (thoroughly) to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?"
While his MAGA crowd and other conservative voices have urged Trump to look more into Epstein, he revealed he will not appoint a special counsel to review the case.
"The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.