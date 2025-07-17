Bombshell Epstein-Trump Exposé Set to Drop From 'Wall Street Journal' as President Rages Over Its 'Imminent Release'

The Wall Street Journal is said to be preparing to launch the story, which has rattled Trump and his team, according to sources, with the controversial politician reportedly calling the journal's editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, to rage over the article.

While the content of the story has still not been made clear, it is believed to contain new material, which will put the spotlight on Trump's bond with Epstein once again.

Trump, who was once described the vile sex predator as a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do," has been pulling out all the stops to get the public to stop talking about Epstein.