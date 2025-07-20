EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Dead' Friendship with John Travolta – And Why The Exiled Royal Blames Brother William For The Fallout

"John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided," shared an insider.

"But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones, turn disinterested when William is around."

Sources said Harry was especially "upset" to learn that his movie idol had gotten chummy again with Britney Spears at a San Agatha white party in April.

"Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief," said the source. "But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really."