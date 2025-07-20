EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Dead' Friendship with John Travolta – And Why The Exiled Royal Blames Brother William For The Fallout
Rogue Prince Harry is out to build a stronger friendship with John Travolta, but RadarOnline.com can reveal Saturday Night Fever icon is giving the cold shoulder and the exiled royal is blaming his estranged brother, Prince William, for the snub.
According to a source, Harry, 39, has reached out to the actor many times in recent years and tried to introduce and spark up time with his own wife Meghan Markle, 42, and their kids Archie and Lilibet in Clarence, Fla., where Travolta has a home, but the star always has an excuse and brushes him off.
Harry's Hurt Feelings
"John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided," shared an insider.
"But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones, turn disinterested when William is around."
Sources said Harry was especially "upset" to learn that his movie idol had gotten chummy again with Britney Spears at a San Agatha white party in April.
"Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief," said the source. "But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really."
An insider denied Harry's upset about Travolta, but others said the prince assumed he had a fan in the actor because of Travolta's high praise of his own photo, with the Living Legends of America event earlier in April.
Meanwhile, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disco stud's link to royalty stems from a White House dance hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in November 1985.
"Harry writes to John about him dancing with his mom, but it's all kind of weird," said the source.
"John's just not as into reconnecting as he'd like to be. He had this strange idea people still talk about it."
It's All Will's Fault?
Now, the redhead royal is moody, blaming his brother, Prince William, for keeping him out of the inner royal circle since bailing on England in 2020.
"He's now saying that his brother must have gotten John to turn on him behind the scenes," said a source.
"Harry's paranoid that William is poisoning the way he's viewed – but apart from saying he wants to call John and talk him straight out to tell him the truth, he's got to get his nerve up first, though."