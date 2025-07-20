EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Politician Caught 'Strangling Golden Retriever Dog Using Leash' As Witness Attempted To Save Pooch From Horror

Dog lovers are howling for justice after a Wisconsin politician allegedly killed a golden retriever by angrily strangling it with a leash after the pup bit his finger and drew blood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a criminal complaint, a female "citizen witness" found the lost pooch and feared it might be dehydrated, so she coaxed the animal into her vehicle and sought assistance from local lawmen.

The do-gooder, who was identified by Fox 11 News as Shelby Krohn, was reportedly directed to Richard Van Buren, the chairman of the Chester Town Board in Waupun, Wisconsin, who also serves as the town's animal control officer.