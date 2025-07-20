Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Politician Caught 'Strangling Golden Retriever Dog Using Leash' As Witness Attempted To Save Pooch From Horror

The Golden Retriever dog was killed on the scene by a Wisconsin politician.

July 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Dog lovers are howling for justice after a Wisconsin politician allegedly killed a golden retriever by angrily strangling it with a leash after the pup bit his finger and drew blood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a criminal complaint, a female "citizen witness" found the lost pooch and feared it might be dehydrated, so she coaxed the animal into her vehicle and sought assistance from local lawmen.

The do-gooder, who was identified by Fox 11 News as Shelby Krohn, was reportedly directed to Richard Van Buren, the chairman of the Chester Town Board in Waupun, Wisconsin, who also serves as the town's animal control officer.

Horrifying Scene Details

A leash turned into deadly weapon after tense clash with stray golden retriever.

However, the complaint stated Van Buren, 55, became "pissy" when faced with the barking mutt and shouted, "You little fker knock it off."**

The document further charges that the suspect used a leash as a "noose," pulled the mutt through the car window and was nipped, then "threw" the critter "to the ground" and said something like, "This is what we do on this farm when dogs bite."

The complaint explained Buren then hoisted the leash with both hands and the "witness said all the dog's legs were off the ground and suspended about two feet in the air," and that the animal began "foaming at the mouth."

The filing said when the woman attempted to intervene, Buren allegedly barked something like, "No, this fking dog bit me! It's going to die."

The Charges

Outrage grows as animal control officer was accused in fatal dog strangling case.
Outrage grows as animal control officer was accused in fatal dog strangling case.

Investigators said Buren later admitted the choke collar leash was "probably" too tight for too long.

Buren is charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals causing death. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond and scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing.

Under the conditions of his release, the accused is ordered not to possess any domesticated dogs, and any dogs on his property must be removed.

