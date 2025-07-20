EXCLUSIVE: Kamala, You're Fired! Harris Donors 'Turn Their Backs' On Ex-Vice President As She Attempts To Revive Political Career
Drubbed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is allegedly angling to relaunch her political career with a run for California's governorship in 2026 – but major deep-pocket Democratic donors in the liberal bastion want no part of it, as several would opt to sit out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following Harris's lopsided loss to Republican President Donald Trump last year, many longtime political patrons have turned their backs on the former prosecutor turned veep.
"Kamala just reminds you she's an incompetent who wore out this time," said Mather Martin – a San Francisco fundraiser who provided support for multiple Harris campaigns and cut a six-figure check for her doomed White House bid.
"We're living in a nightmare because of the Democrats choosing Harris. I'm furious at that," he added.
Another California fundraiser put it more bluntly.
"Honestly, no one is incredibly pumped by the prospect of her running again," the source said. "She realizes it's just going to bring out the whole pathetic presidential election cycle, and no one wants to hear 'Who did you vote for in the 2024 wipe-out?' And then know Joe Biden died."
The source said Democrats' White House dreams were nuked when incumbent Biden bowed out of the race early amid his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, 2024.
The Ugliest Election In History
Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee and performed worse in one of the ugliest general election defeats in modern United States history.
One source claimed a national post-election poll showed Biden would have beaten 82-year-old Trump by eight points – while Harris would have lost by 11.
"She is talking to people now, she is meeting with everyone," said Peter Cothier, a San Francisco trial lawyer and Democratic donor, told Politico.
Kamala's 'Out of Touch'
"If she goes, she's going to have difficulty overcoming her record."
Harris is reportedly aware that it's going to be a hard fight to reclaim her image and win back faith in her abilities.
Donors also took note of the backlash Harris received after Biden's misstep debate performance – which she dismissed as a "slow start" and "strong finish."
"She's out of touch," said another insider. "She's going to have to show she's not only worthy, but that the entire process is now underway."