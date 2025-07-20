EXCLUSIVE: Kamala, You're Fired! Harris Donors 'Turn Their Backs' On Ex-Vice President As She Attempts To Revive Political Career

"Kamala just reminds you she's an incompetent who wore out this time," said Mather Martin – a San Francisco fundraiser who provided support for multiple Harris campaigns and cut a six-figure check for her doomed White House bid.

"We're living in a nightmare because of the Democrats choosing Harris. I'm furious at that," he added.

Another California fundraiser put it more bluntly.

"Honestly, no one is incredibly pumped by the prospect of her running again," the source said. "She realizes it's just going to bring out the whole pathetic presidential election cycle, and no one wants to hear 'Who did you vote for in the 2024 wipe-out?' And then know Joe Biden died."

The source said Democrats' White House dreams were nuked when incumbent Biden bowed out of the race early amid his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, 2024.