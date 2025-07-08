Democrats Finally Grow a Pair! Lefties Urge Supporters to 'Get More Violent' in Donald Trump Resistance — And Warn Lawmakers Need to 'Prepare to Get Shot'
Democrats have urged supporters to "get more violent" in Donald Trump resistance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how leftie voters have stooped to a new low and suggested their lawmakers prepare to "get shot."
Getting Tough?
The Democratic Party has had a rough few months ever since President Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election against opponent Kamala Harris.
Even before the ex-Vice President lost against the 47th President, the party faced a rocky few months with ex-President Joe Biden's noticeable mental health declining, which eventually led him to pull himself from the race.
With the 2026 midterms next up, polls are showing the Democrat voters are not very happy – leaving the liberal politicians worried about the party suggesting they man up for "violence."
An anonymous Democrat lawmaker admitted to Axios: "Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough...there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public."
Another anonymous liberal revealed: "Some of them have suggested...what we really need to do is be willing to get shot."
While another added: "People online have sent me crazy s--- ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that."
Get Down And Dirty
Not only did the Democratic Party suffer an embarrassing loss a few months back, but the pain has continued and hit yet another brutal record low as the party is split over feelings regarding President Trump.
Recently, a new poll released by NBC found 27 percent of a quarter of registered voters had a positive outlook on the Democratic Party – which is the lowest positive rating by the network since 1990.
Only 7% say those views are "very" positive.
Party Backlash
Back in November 2024, the Democratic Party started pointing fingers immediately after the loss to President Trump.
Many Americans blame the A-list celebrities who used their voice and platform to boot ex-President Joe Biden from the ticket and instead have Harris run – like George Clooney.
Unfortunately for the party, Harris didn't perform as expected, despite having Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's support, and faced the loss.
Back in March, we reported how Harris pushed herself out of the top of the Democratic ticket, at least according to some of her supporters.
While Harris has stepped away from the spotlight after President Trump took over the White House for his second term, the former Vice President is not looked at as the leading candidate to right the ship for Democrats when the 2028 presidential election kicks off.
One top donor told ABC News: "I think she's done at the top of the ticket, I think the country will not have moved in a progressive direction during that time, it will have become more conservative."
Democratic fundraiser Michael Kempner added: "I don't know if I would get involved at this point even if God were running. ... I think it's going to be tough for any Democrat to raise any money. There is little enthusiasm."