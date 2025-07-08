Democrats Finally Grow a Pair! Lefties Urge Supporters to 'Get More Violent' in Donald Trump Resistance — And Warn Lawmakers Need to 'Prepare to Get Shot'

The Democratic Party has had a rough few months ever since President Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election against opponent Kamala Harris.

Even before the ex-Vice President lost against the 47th President, the party faced a rocky few months with ex-President Joe Biden's noticeable mental health declining, which eventually led him to pull himself from the race.

With the 2026 midterms next up, polls are showing the Democrat voters are not very happy – leaving the liberal politicians worried about the party suggesting they man up for "violence."

An anonymous Democrat lawmaker admitted to Axios: "Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough...there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public."

Another anonymous liberal revealed: "Some of them have suggested...what we really need to do is be willing to get shot."

While another added: "People online have sent me crazy s--- ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that."