Bribery Allegations Rock Paramount: Writers Guild Demands 'Full Investigation' into Parent Company of CBS After Stephen Colbert's 'Late Night' Show Gets Axed

The WGA has urged New York State Attorney General Letitia James to "join California and launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing at Paramount".

The press release outlined the guild's growing unease regarding the integrity of corporate influences on media, with WGA members expressing apprehension that this decision reflects a larger trend of political manipulation within the industry.

Adding to the indignation, the California State Senate has already initiated its own inquiry into Paramount's conduct regarding the aforementioned settlement with Trump, which raises serious questions about potential violations of state bribery and competition laws.

This scrutiny arrives just as Paramount is attempting to finalize a massive merger deal with Skydance Media, a move that will inevitably require approval from the Federal Communications Commission under Trump.