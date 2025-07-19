Bribery Allegations Rock Paramount: Writers Guild Demands 'Full Investigation' into Parent Company of CBS After Stephen Colbert's 'Late Night' Show Gets Axed
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called for an investigation into Paramount following the abrupt cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com can report.
The statement, released by the WGA on Friday, July 18, alleges that Paramount’s decision may be linked to “bribery concerns” tied to recent legal negotiations with President Donald Trump.
The call for inquiries into Paramount centers on its controversial $16 million settlement related to a 2024 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The WGA describes this settlement as "baseless" and signals alarming implications for media freedom and integrity.
Insisting that such moves undermine journalistic independence and accountability, the guild emphasized: "A corporation terminating a show in bad faith due to explicit or implicit political pressure is dangerous and unacceptable in a democratic society."
Political Manipulation
The WGA has urged New York State Attorney General Letitia James to "join California and launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing at Paramount".
The press release outlined the guild's growing unease regarding the integrity of corporate influences on media, with WGA members expressing apprehension that this decision reflects a larger trend of political manipulation within the industry.
Adding to the indignation, the California State Senate has already initiated its own inquiry into Paramount's conduct regarding the aforementioned settlement with Trump, which raises serious questions about potential violations of state bribery and competition laws.
This scrutiny arrives just as Paramount is attempting to finalize a massive merger deal with Skydance Media, a move that will inevitably require approval from the Federal Communications Commission under Trump.
'A Big Fat Bribe'
In the backdrop of this brewing controversy, Colbert's public criticisms of Paramount's legal maneuvers have intensified.
Just days before his show's cancellation, Colbert branded the settlement "a big fat bribe", suggesting that Paramount's choice to sever ties with the late-night talk show was not merely a business decision but rather a politically motivated action under outside pressure.
The timing of the cancellation juxtaposed with Colbert's pointed critiques has left many wondering if there is indeed a connection between the two events.
The WGA's statement reflects a broader concern among writers and creators regarding the erosion of artistic freedom amid political and corporate pressures. The guild's insistence on an investigation signals not only discontent with Paramount's practices but a rallying cry for safeguarding expressive rights within the entertainment sector.
Fans React
Colbert's departure from the airwaves not only signals a loss for his viewers but also raises greater questions about the future of creative expression in an industry increasingly susceptible to political maneuverings.
Members of the writing community have expressed their disillusionment, sharing their thoughts on social media regarding the potential implications of such corporate actions.
The consensus among many is clear: any collusion between media executives and political entities risks silencing diverse voices and endangering the very fabric of entertainment.
Legal experts have been quick to respond to the call for scrutiny over Paramount's negotiations, asserting that under state law, the legitimacy of media contracts hinges on ethical practices that uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.
A legal analyst familiar with media law noted: "If it can be shown that Paramount has engaged in activities that undermine public interest by yielding to political pressures, this could prompt significant legal ramifications."