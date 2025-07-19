HOT PHOTOS! Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and Andy Cohen at Las Culturistas Culture Awards in LA; Chris Hemsworth at 'Limitless' Premiere in London

RADAR ONLINE has all the latest photos of the hottest celebrities! Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up too!

Source: GETTY

Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman, Mary Cosby, Andy Cohen, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Bronwyn Newport attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards backstage in the teal room with Casamigos Margaritas.

Source: Casa Matilda

RHOM Star Kiki Barth, Robby Rhau, and Pauldine France attend the 2025 Creole Food Festival Miami Brunch hosted at Casa Matilda in Miami Beach.

Source: Dave Benett/Getty for National Geographic & Disney+

Chris Hemsworth along with his wife and fellow actor, Elsa Pataky; their children, India, Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth, his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth; and his brother Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks attend the premiere of “Limitless: Live Better Now,” the second installment of the acclaimed docuseries “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.”

Source: Matt Agudo/Instarimages

TRI LIKE A SUPERMODEL: Kelly Killoren Bensimon swim ready in designer GreyVen at the 29th Annual Sprint Lighthouse Triathlon in Montauk to benefit the Montauk Lighthouse.

Source: Michael Simon