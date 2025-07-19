Your tip
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Prop Flop: Malfunction Disaster Strikes During Her Emotional Concert in San Francisco After Orlando Bloom Split




Katy Perry had an incident during a recent show.



July 19 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Katy Perry powered through a prop malfunction, which almost derailed her performance during her Lifetimes Tour concert on Friday, July 18, at San Francisco's Chase Center, RadarOnline.com can report.

As the pop superstar, 40, was soaring high atop a stunning butterfly prop, disaster struck. Just as she was belting out her anthem, Roar, the wings unexpectedly dropped, sending Perry momentarily off-kilter.






Katy Perry' prop malfunction happened in San Francisco.

Social media footage captures the heart-stopping moment as she clutched the reins, her voice temporarily faltering, only to regain her footing and continue triumphantly, declaring: "And you're gonna hear me roar." After the show, Perry took to social media to lighten the mood and share a hearty laugh over the mishap. "Goodnight San Fran", she posted with a blurry selfie capturing her startled reaction as the butterfly descended.







Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their nine‑year relationship and causing issues for the actor.

This concert comes on the heels of an emotional rollercoaster for Perry, who's navigating the choppy waters of her split from Orlando Bloom.

Just a few days prior, during her concert in Inglewood, California, she performed Not Like the Movies and could only chuckle at the timing of it all.

She remarked: "You're gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?"






Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, announced their split in a joint statement.

Perry has been electric on her Lifetimes Tour, making her way back to her roots in California this month.

She recently tweeted: "HOMETOWN SHOW AT THE FORUM TONIGHT."

Emphasizing her excitement to perform in the city of Angels again, she wrote: "Ecstatic to play a show for ALL the Angelenos including my best friends, my business partners, mom, dad, my ear nose and throat doctor, my dog groomer, my MDMA therapist, my acupuncturist, my manicurist, the teacher from the yoga class I went to in 2015, the uber eats guy that that delivered my brisket breakfast burrito this morning from Dialog Cafe and all the friends that are friends with someone that knows Tamra. LFG. I love LA."




A source claimed 'Orlando often kept his distance emotionally.'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry and Bloom, 48, broke up after nearly a decade together.

A source revealed: "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable.

"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Perry's own reps reiterated: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

