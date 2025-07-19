Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Obama Administration of 'Treasonous Conspiracy' and 'Manipulating the 2016 Presidential Election' — And Demands Every Person 'Involved Be Investigated and Prosecuted'

On Friday, July 18, 2025, Gabbard, previously known for her anti-establishment views, took to social media to present her findings.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, she declared: "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."

This rhetoric has sparked intense debate, stirring up both outrage and support across the political spectrum.

Gabbard's allegations state that the former administration sought to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump's election victory by intentionally misrepresenting evidence of Russian interference.

She claimed the motivation behind this alleged manipulation was to "usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people".

It marks a significant escalation in the ongoing discourse surrounding the ramifications of the Russia investigation — a topic that has long divided the nation.