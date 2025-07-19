Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Obama Administration of 'Treasonous Conspiracy' and 'Manipulating the 2016 Presidential Election' — And Demands Every Person 'Involved Be Investigated and Prosecuted'
Tulsi Gabbard has launched a scathing attack on the Obama administration, claiming they engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy" to manipulate intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence's explosive revelation has sent shockwaves through both the political landscape and social media, as reactions from former officials and the public continue to pour in.
On Friday, July 18, 2025, Gabbard, previously known for her anti-establishment views, took to social media to present her findings.
In a tweet that has since gone viral, she declared: "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."
This rhetoric has sparked intense debate, stirring up both outrage and support across the political spectrum.
Gabbard's allegations state that the former administration sought to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump's election victory by intentionally misrepresenting evidence of Russian interference.
She claimed the motivation behind this alleged manipulation was to "usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people".
It marks a significant escalation in the ongoing discourse surrounding the ramifications of the Russia investigation — a topic that has long divided the nation.
In her condemnation, Gabbard specifically named former high-ranking officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey.
She accused them of playing critical roles in orchestrating this alleged conspiracy, indicating that her office would turn over what she described as a "vast amount of records" to the Department of Justice. This action aims to "deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve."
Online reactions were swift, with hashtags like #arrestObama trending on platforms like X. This surge in digital discourse highlights the passionate divide among supporters and detractors.
Some echoed Gabbard's calls for accountability, while others expressed skepticism about the timing of her claims, noting that the accusations surfaced amidst ongoing scrutiny of the Trump administration's handling of sensitive information, including alleged connections to Epstein-related files.
Skeptics have pointed out the potential motivations behind Gabbard’s declarations.
Critics suggest that the former congresswoman might be leveraging the current political climate to bolster her standing within her party, an assertion that she has not addressed directly.
Former Officials Respond
The striking nature of Gabbard's allegations has reopened old wounds, reviving conversations surrounding the contentious subjects of election integrity and governmental accountability.
Former officials from the Obama era have denied the accusations, framing them as politically motivated attempts to discredit established institutions