Denise's Divorce Drama Explodes: Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Claims He Has 'Receipts' Of Reality Star 'Cheating' — Days After She Made 'Violent Abuse' Allegations
Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, has come forward with claims that infidelity sparked their tumultuous breakup, RadarOnline.com can report.
The story unfolded during an exclusive interview where Phypers revealed he had allegedly caught Richards cheating, providing a host of text messages as evidence.
Phypers' Receipts
According to Phypers, the alleged affair began at the start of 2023 when he stumbled upon compromising messages on Richards' laptop. He contends that these messages included several selfies exchanged between Richards and another man, as well as flirtatious texts that invoked feelings of betrayal.
Cataloging the emotional fallout that followed, he insisted: "I first learned of Denise's alleged hookup with another man at the beginning of the year."
Phypers stated that some messages even suggested that Richards was planning to sneak the unidentified man into their home.
The realization of what he had discovered ignited intense confrontations, yet the couple chose to stay together, seemingly patching their relationship. However, a Fourth of July weekend blowup led Phypers to ultimately file for divorce.
Fourth of July Weekend
On the fateful weekend, the couple's conflict escalated, amplifying their already existing tensions.
Phypers recounted a scenario that he believed showcased the dramatic nature of their relationship: "I questioned Denise about [his missing phone], and she hit and scratched me."
He later found his phone smashed and discarded, a token of the chaos that had become their union. Compounding the drama, Phypers claimed he discovered his phone had contained irrefutable proof that Richards was involved in the alleged affair.
Richard's Counter
The Starship Troopers actress reportedly informed Phypers' mother of her intention to divorce, prompting him to take swift legal action, filing for divorce himself on July 7, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."
They have yet to resolve various legal disputes, with Richards remaining silent regarding Phypers' divorce petition, which includes a request for spousal support.
However, the battle isn't one-sided. Richards has countered with serious allegations, seeking a domestic violence restraining order against Phypers.
In the court filings, she claimed that he owns unregistered firearms and accused him of inflicting physical harm by slamming her head into a towel rack, which left her with significant injuries. Phypers, on the other hand, vehemently denied these claims, stating that Richards sustained her injuries while under the influence and took a fall at his workplace.
RADAR INVESTIGATES: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Painful Breakup – How Work and Actor's 'Flirting Habit' Led The Couple To Call It Quits...Again
Diverting Attention
The legal brawl continued to unfold as Phypers insists that Richards' motivation for the restraining order is simply an attempt to portray him as the villain in their deteriorating relationship.
Unmasking what he believes to be an attempt to divert attention from her misdeeds, he claimed: "She knows she'd look a whole lot worse if people found out about the alleged affair."
Amid the chaos, Phypers expressed lingering sentiments for Richards, noting: "I still love Denise and hope she gets help, because she's in a bad way these days."