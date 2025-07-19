Denise's Divorce Drama Explodes: Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Claims He Has 'Receipts' Of Reality Star 'Cheating' — Days After She Made 'Violent Abuse' Allegations

The story unfolded during an exclusive interview where Phypers revealed he had allegedly caught Richards cheating, providing a host of text messages as evidence.

Denise Richards ’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers , has come forward with claims that infidelity sparked their tumultuous breakup, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to Phypers, the alleged affair began at the start of 2023 when he stumbled upon compromising messages on Richards' laptop. He contends that these messages included several selfies exchanged between Richards and another man, as well as flirtatious texts that invoked feelings of betrayal.

Cataloging the emotional fallout that followed, he insisted: "I first learned of Denise's alleged hookup with another man at the beginning of the year."

Phypers stated that some messages even suggested that Richards was planning to sneak the unidentified man into their home.

The realization of what he had discovered ignited intense confrontations, yet the couple chose to stay together, seemingly patching their relationship. However, a Fourth of July weekend blowup led Phypers to ultimately file for divorce.