Denise Richards' Husband Denies Hitting the Actress and Claims Ex-Bond Girl's Black Eye Was Caused by Her Falling Up Steps Due to an 'Alcohol Problem' She's Hiding
Denise Richards’ husband has denied he caused the ex-Bond Girl’s black eye — and claims the injury was sparked by her alcohol issues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Aaron Phypers, 49, says he’s never raised a hand to her amid Richards’ allegations he blackened her eye after becoming paranoid about listening devices concealed in potted plants.
Gruesome Injury
On Wednesday, the former actress asked a Los Angeles judge for a restraining order – claiming her estranged spouse had routinely been violent towards her during their marriage, and referenced the injury to her eye, providing imagery to back it up.
However Phypers — who filed to end their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, triggering their bitter divorce battle — is bidding to clear his name and in doing so, made some explosive revelations about the Wild Things star.
'Booze Issues'
A source close to Phypers said: "This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards, who is trying to hide her alcohol problem.
"That photo was taken in winter 2022, and the fact is, she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic, Q360.
"She fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs and then came up to the office where they treated her and put ice on it.
"There were lots of people in the office at the time, all of whom saw what happened. Aaron has never touched her and never would."
Denying Violence Claims
Richards has previously spoken about her addiction battle and, in 2023, sparked concern when she appeared to slur her words during an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Phypers also issued his own statement denouncing his estranged wife's recent allegations, saying: "I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards.
"Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful.
"Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue.
"I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."
While Richards' account agrees on the location, it gives a very different version of what happened, with the actress writing: "On the evening of January 17, 2022, at approximately 730pm, an incident occurred at Phypers' workplace in Malibu, after hours.
"A female family member was present. Aaron brought several potted plants into the center and became paranoid that they contained listening devices," Richards wrote.
"A police officer, who was in the parking lot (where officers often stop to complete paperwork or use the restrooms), approached the door after hearing the yelling.
"After the officer left, Aaron resumed screaming, then used the heel of his palm to strike me in the eye while calling me a 'f------ bitch.'
"The family member present witnessed the assault and immediately retrieved frozen food to reduce the swelling. A true and correct copy of a picture of my black eye is attached hereto as Exhibit '3'."
The filing is the latest twist in a divorce battle that exploded two weeks ago when Phypers filed to end his marriage – blindsiding Richards, who had said publicly that she never wanted to go through a divorce again.