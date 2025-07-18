Denise Richards' Husband Denies Hitting the Actress and Claims Ex-Bond Girl's Black Eye Was Caused by Her Falling Up Steps Due to an 'Alcohol Problem' She's Hiding

A source close to Phypers said: "This is consistent with the ongoing untruthfulness of Denise Richards, who is trying to hide her alcohol problem.

"That photo was taken in winter 2022, and the fact is, she was drunk at the time and fell coming up the steps to Aaron’s clinic, Q360.

"She fell and caught the corner of her eye on the stairs and then came up to the office where they treated her and put ice on it.

"There were lots of people in the office at the time, all of whom saw what happened. Aaron has never touched her and never would."