EXCLUSIVE: Denise's Nightmare — Richards Claims Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers 'Smashed Top Of Her Head' During Alleged Altercation And Fears For Her Life Over His '8 Unregistered Guns'
Denise Richards has described her private horror with estranged husband Aaron Phypers in her temporary restraining order paperwork, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. She accused him of terrifying physical violence as well as dangerous threats.
The actress, 54, also claimed Phypers, 51, owns eight unregistered guns, threatened to kill her, and warned cops would “never be able to do anything” to stop him in the bombshell allegations.
The claims come on the heels of Richards being granted a restraining order, along with photos from the TRO request showing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum with a frightful black eye that was nearly swollen shut following an alleged assault by Phypers.
'Smashed' in the Head
Richards described a harrowing situation that occurred on July 5, when Phypers allegedly came to her townhouse and began yelling at her, repeatedly calling her a "c--- w----" and swung his hand at her head, knocking her cap off.
"Later that day, Aaron chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs, causing me immense pain," she continues about the events of the day. "Aaron stole my laptop and sent private text messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission. Aaron threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police," she added.
Richards described how Phypers broke into her laptop and downloaded everything from her iCloud, including her private text messages, which he took pictures of. She claimed he also transferred her texts onto his computer.
The Switched star goes on to tell of additional terror. "Later, while I was on the toilet peeing, Aaron smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your fucking phone,'" she alleged.
'He Was Going to Kill Me'
Richards described another violent incident where they were at their townhouse and she was packing for a work trip. She told Phypers he shouldn't accompany her since it was for professional business.
"Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.' I told him to get off me because he was going to kill me. He eventually got off of me after a long struggle," she recalled in grim detail.
In another fight, "Aaron repeatedly got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities, including calling me a "c--- w----” and a “piece of s---,” Richards recalled while saying he "repeatedly grabbed my left arm tightly."
Richards alleged Phypers is armed and unstable and that police found body armor and unregistered firearms in their home.
The Bravo star asked that Phypers return her laptops, as well as "all pictures, recordings and cell phones" of hers and that he be prohibited from "using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."
The former Bond girl also requested the right to record phone calls and that Phypers attend a batterer intervention program.
Threats in Resurfaced 'RHOBH' Clip
Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their six-year marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2018.
A resurfaced clip from season 10 of RHOBH showed Phypers' temper towards Richards. In the scene, the duo were tensely holding hands while walking away from several cast members.
Richards told her partner not to “say a f------- word” while he growled back: “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it.”