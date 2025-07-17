EXCLUSIVE: Denise's Nightmare — Richards Claims Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers 'Smashed Top Of Her Head' During Alleged Altercation And Fears For Her Life Over His '8 Unregistered Guns'

The claims come on the heels of Richards being granted a restraining order , along with photos from the TRO request showing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum with a frightful black eye that was nearly swollen shut following an alleged assault by Phypers.

The actress, 54, also claimed Phypers, 51, owns eight unregistered guns, threatened to kill her, and warned cops would “never be able to do anything” to stop him in the bombshell allegations.

Denise Richards has described her private horror with estranged husband Aaron Phypers in her temporary restraining order paperwork, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com . She accused him of terrifying physical violence as well as dangerous threats.

Richards described a harrowing situation that occurred on July 5, when Phypers allegedly came to her townhouse and began yelling at her, repeatedly calling her a "c--- w----" and swung his hand at her head, knocking her cap off.

"Later that day, Aaron chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs, causing me immense pain," she continues about the events of the day. "Aaron stole my laptop and sent private text messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission. Aaron threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police," she added.

Richards described how Phypers broke into her laptop and downloaded everything from her iCloud, including her private text messages, which he took pictures of. She claimed he also transferred her texts onto his computer.

The Switched star goes on to tell of additional terror. "Later, while I was on the toilet peeing, Aaron smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your fucking phone,'" she alleged.