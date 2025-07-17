Your tip
Celebrity > Stevie Nicks

COLD WAR OVER? Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Move Toward Fleetwood Mac Reconciliation — 'It's Never Over'

Split photo of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham
Source: MEGA

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham sparked reconciliation rumors on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

A small but significant gesture between former lovers and bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham has sparked reconciliation Rumours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicks, 77, and Buckingham, 75, famously dated while members of Fleetwood Mac and broke up while recording the band's 1977 album Rumours.

The split inspired Buckingham to write hit songs Never Going Back Again and Go Your Own Way – and Nicks responded by penning her iconic breakup ballad Silver Springs.

After nearly five decades of feuding, recent social media activity between the ex-couple has left fans' heads spinning.

Cryptic Posts

Photo of Fleetwood Mac bandmembers
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed Nicks and Buckingham followed each on Instagram.

Fleetwood Mac fans were quick to notice Nicks and Buckingham started following each other on Instagram this week, a gesture many took as a small olive branch offering.

While fans buzzed over Nicks and Buckingham seemingly reconnecting on social media, the former bandmates fueled reconciliation rumors by sharing the same video from Mick Fleetwood to their Instagram Story along with an intimate quote.

The video featured Fleetwood listening to Frozen Love from the pair's album Buckingham Nicks.

'Frozen Love'

Split photo of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham
Source: MEGA

Excited fans begged for answers on what the Instagram activity meant.

Fleetwood nodded along to the music before gushing over Nicks and Buckingham's dynamic as musicians and a couple.

He said: "Unbelievable. The marriage of Stevie and Lindsey... the marriage coming into Fleetwood Mac when they did, it's all in the song. It's in the music. That played on for so many years. It's magic then, it's magic now. What a thrill. What a thrill. Amen."

A fan commented on Fleetwood's post: "Mick posts, Lindsey likes, AND Stevie likes…. Don't. Toy. With. Us. We're fragile."

Nicks shared a quote reading 'And if you go forward...'
Source: @STEVIENICKS/INSTAGRAM

Nicks shared a quote reading 'And if you go forward...'

While fans begged for an explanation on the sudden love being displayed by Nicks and Buckingham, the ex-couple sent another cryptic message.

Nicks shared a post from her page on her story featuring a white background, a black cursive reading: "And if you go forward..."

At the same time, Buckingham shared a similar post from his page to his story that completed Nick's sentence, reading: "I'll meet you there."

Both Nicks and Fleetwood's posts were flooded with comments from fans speculating whether or not the ex-couple is reuniting for a tour or new music.

Buckingham responded by sharing a similar style post reading 'I'll meet you there.'
Source: @LINDSEYBUCKINGHAM/INSTAGRAM

Buckingham responded by sharing a similar style post reading 'I'll meet you there.'

One stunned fan wrote: "What in the silver springs is going on around here!"

Another added: "Our minds are exploding! Are you remastering BN, or is this our dreams coming true?"

A third commented: "If they tour my life savings is gone!!!!"

The cryptic messages from the former couple come months after Nicks spoke about her relationship with Buckingham in October.

Nicks appeared to still hold a grudge as she told Rolling Stone she "dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could" and gave the guitarist "more than 300 million chances."

While fans hoped the posts meant a Fleetwood Mac reunion would be announced soon, Nicks shot down that idea in 2022 following the death of her close friend and former bandmate Christine McVie.

She said at the time: "Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn't work."

