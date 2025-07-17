COLD WAR OVER? Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Move Toward Fleetwood Mac Reconciliation — 'It's Never Over'

A small but significant gesture between former lovers and bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham has sparked reconciliation Rumours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nicks, 77, and Buckingham, 75, famously dated while members of Fleetwood Mac and broke up while recording the band's 1977 album Rumours.

The split inspired Buckingham to write hit songs Never Going Back Again and Go Your Own Way – and Nicks responded by penning her iconic breakup ballad Silver Springs.

After nearly five decades of feuding, recent social media activity between the ex-couple has left fans' heads spinning.