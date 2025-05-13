EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Fleetwood Mac Frontman Lindsey Buckingham Braces for Stevie Nicks' 'Retribution' as She Records Album 'Full of Poison Pen Songs'
Taylor Swift has called rock legend Stevie Nicks her hero – but now the Fleetwood Mac femme fatale is ripping a page out of Swift's playbook by cutting an album full of poison pen songs about her ex-lovers – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the guys are bracing for a landslide of retribution.
The Rhiannon singer, 76, recently dished about her upcoming solo album, and said the songs are "real stories where I'm not pulling any punches, for probably the first time in my life. They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about. They're real stories."
One dude who's certainly in Nicks' crosshairs is longtime lover Lindsey Buckingham, her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate. But that's nothing new for him. He has already been targeted in her songs Dreams and Silver Springs and also claimed she got him kicked out of the band in 2018.
"Lindsey knows Stevie's going to let him have it again, all these years later," warned an insider. "She can hold a grudge with the best of them."
After Nicks' romance with Buckingham blew up in 1976, she spent two years in a drug- and booze-fueled relationship with Eagles singer-drummer Don Henley. They recorded the hit duet Leather and Lace together, and she admitted to having an abortion during her time with him.
"I think Stevie really believed Don would marry her, and when he moved on after getting her pregnant, she was incredibly hurt," said the insider. "But I bet he's going to feel that pain once he hears her new album."
Nicks said she thought she'd finally found Mr. Right with Henley's bandmate Joe Walsh, but their three-year romance in the 1980s also collapsed – under an avalanche of coke.
Walsh ditched her and left for Australia "to get away from me, basically," she said, adding: "It took me a long, long time to get over it – if I ever got over it. Because there was no other man in the world for me."
Now, Nicks is unleashing all of that spurned-woman angst in song.
The source said: "Stevie is impressed with Taylor's ability to take the pain of past relationships and use it to fuel powerful and often biting lyrics.
"She's giving it a whirl and is hot with anticipation at getting some pop payback."