Trump's Painful Health Crisis — The Don, 79, Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency After 'Swollen Ankles' Sparked Fresh Fears For Prez
Donald Trump has been suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid growing questions about his bruised hands and swollen ankles.
The condition results when blood in the legs struggles to circulate throughout the rest of the body and to the heart.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed the diagnosis in what she called "an effort in transparency."
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read from a statement.
She called it a "common condition" in individuals over 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally."
Right Hand Man
A mysterious bruise on the back of Trump's right hand reappeared on Tuesday as he spoke to reporters outside the White House. A C-SPAN camera zoomed in and revealed a large patch of flesh-colored makeup concealer covering the top of his hand.
The same bruise surfaced last month while in the White House War Room as the president stood alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and other top military officials when the U.S. bombed three separate Iranian nuclear sites.
Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
Shake It Off
On Thursday, Leavitt further addressed the bruise, again blaming the handshaking.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she said. "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."
Trump is the oldest person to ever be elected for a second term as U.S. president in history. During the 2024 presidential race, he campaigned on how healthy he was compared to his opponent, Joe Biden.
But polls have shown that his health is of increasing concern to voters, and there has been speculation from psychiatrists that he may suffer from dementia.
Cause for Concern?
There have been several other presidential concerns caught on film recently.
In December, Keith Edwards, a political analyst, shared a picture of Trump with a similar bruise on his hand, comparing it to one seen on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death.
He was also previously pictured with a similar bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, where the two focused on the war in Ukraine.
And snaps of the business mogul at a UFC bout showed him sporting a large lump in his trousers, which some health experts believe could be a catheter.