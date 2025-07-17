Trump's Painful Health Crisis — The Don, 79, Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency After 'Swollen Ankles' Sparked Fresh Fears For Prez

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed the diagnosis in what she called "an effort in transparency."

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read from a statement.

She called it a "common condition" in individuals over 70."

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified additionally."