'Narcissist' Zac Brown Accused of Being 'Financially Abusive' After Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi Announces Trial Date Set in Bitter Legal Battle
Country music star Zac Brown has been accused of "financially abusing" his ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Yazdi took to TikTok to share an emotional update in her bitter legal battle with the Zac Brown Band singer, prompting social media users to brand the singer a "narcissist."
'Step Toward Closure'
In her most recent TikTok video, Yazdi announced a trial date has been set for September 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.
She noted: "This is an important step toward closure, and I’m looking forward to finally having my day in court."
"For a bit of context: Zac has been dragging me through lawsuits for the last year and a half now," the model added.
Brown, 46, and Yazdi, 34, tied the knot in August 2023, but four months after their Nashville ceremony, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement online.
Bitter Divorce
While the separation initially appeared amicable, things took a messy turn when Brown filed a lawsuit against Yazdi, alleging she defamed him and violated a confidentiality agreement with a poem she posted to Instagram about being in an abusive relationship.
Although Brown was not named in Yazdi's poem, he demanded the post be taken down. Yazdi responded to Brown's lawsuit with a video statement online, in which she claimed the singer asked for a divorce over a Zoom call less than 10 days after their wedding.
Days later, Yazdi posted another video accusing Brown of using his PR team to "attack" her.
NDA Refusal
In her latest video, Yazdi claimed Brown "tried to force me to sign a marital NDA during our divorce," but she "refused."
She added: "(A) couple weeks later, he used our wedding video in his music video, replacing me with a look-a-like model who was engaging in inappropriate behavior. It was just…disgusting."
Yazdi was then hit with the confidentiality violation complaint over her poem in May 2024, followed by another lawsuit from Brown alleging "corporate espionage."
Brown's ex-wife noted: "After a very long and very expensive discovery process, in December 2024, Zac withdrew his motion for a preliminary injunction claim – and essentially admitted there was no evidence and no damages."
Her caption continued: "Despite all of this, Zac has kept me tied up in expensive lawsuits, as a means to control and intimidate me, even though our divorce was finalized in January (so just a few months ago). Why this guy won't just leave me alone, I don’t know."
Yazdi said the ongoing legal process has been an "incredibly difficult, expensive, and emotional journey."
Fans quickly rushed to the comment section to offer words of support and shared similar personal experiences.
Several users claimed Brown's legal tactics were a form of "financial abuse" common among "narcissists."
One supporter wrote: "It's called financial abuse. Typically, narcissists will find various ways of abuse, and trying to financially destroy their victims is common."
Another echoed: "He's using the legal system to punish and exhaust you. And drain you of resources."
A third added: "Divorce alone is traumatizing. Divorcing a narcissist is excruciatingly painful and traumatizing for life."
Many declared they were "canceling" the Chicken Fried singer and vowed to never listen to his music again.