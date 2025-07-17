'Narcissist' Zac Brown Accused of Being 'Financially Abusive' After Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi Announces Trial Date Set in Bitter Legal Battle

In her most recent TikTok video, Yazdi announced a trial date has been set for September 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She noted: "This is an important step toward closure, and I’m looking forward to finally having my day in court."

"For a bit of context: Zac has been dragging me through lawsuits for the last year and a half now," the model added.

Brown, 46, and Yazdi, 34, tied the knot in August 2023, but four months after their Nashville ceremony, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement online.