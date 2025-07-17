Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > ZAC BROWN

'Narcissist' Zac Brown Accused of Being 'Financially Abusive' After Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi Announces Trial Date Set in Bitter Legal Battle

Split phot of Zac Brown, Kelly Yazdi
Source: MEGA;@kelly_yazdi/TikTok

Kelly Yazdi shared an update in her legal battle with ex-husband Zac Brown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Country music star Zac Brown has been accused of "financially abusing" his ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Yazdi took to TikTok to share an emotional update in her bitter legal battle with the Zac Brown Band singer, prompting social media users to brand the singer a "narcissist."

Article continues below advertisement

'Step Toward Closure'

Photo of Kelly Yazdi
Source: @kelly_yazdi/TikTok

Yazdi announced a trial date has been set in her legal battle with ex-husband Brown.

In her most recent TikTok video, Yazdi announced a trial date has been set for September 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She noted: "This is an important step toward closure, and I’m looking forward to finally having my day in court."

"For a bit of context: Zac has been dragging me through lawsuits for the last year and a half now," the model added.

Brown, 46, and Yazdi, 34, tied the knot in August 2023, but four months after their Nashville ceremony, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement online.

Article continues below advertisement

Bitter Divorce

Yazdi said the legal process has been an 'incredibly difficult, expensive and emotional journey.'

While the separation initially appeared amicable, things took a messy turn when Brown filed a lawsuit against Yazdi, alleging she defamed him and violated a confidentiality agreement with a poem she posted to Instagram about being in an abusive relationship.

Although Brown was not named in Yazdi's poem, he demanded the post be taken down. Yazdi responded to Brown's lawsuit with a video statement online, in which she claimed the singer asked for a divorce over a Zoom call less than 10 days after their wedding.

Days later, Yazdi posted another video accusing Brown of using his PR team to "attack" her.

Article continues below advertisement

NDA Refusal

Photo of Zac Brown
Source: MEGA

Brown sued Yazdi twice after their 2023 divorce.

In her latest video, Yazdi claimed Brown "tried to force me to sign a marital NDA during our divorce," but she "refused."

She added: "(A) couple weeks later, he used our wedding video in his music video, replacing me with a look-a-like model who was engaging in inappropriate behavior. It was just…disgusting."

Yazdi was then hit with the confidentiality violation complaint over her poem in May 2024, followed by another lawsuit from Brown alleging "corporate espionage."

Brown's ex-wife noted: "After a very long and very expensive discovery process, in December 2024, Zac withdrew his motion for a preliminary injunction claim – and essentially admitted there was no evidence and no damages."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Andy Byron, viral video.

Coldplay's Chris Martin Concert 'Affair' Scandal — Married Astronomer CEO Could Stand To Lose a Fortune After 'Cheating' Kiss Cam Moment With Co-Worker

Picture of Jessica Alba and Orlando Bloom

Jessica Alba 'Looking to Have Fun' as Truth Behind Her Fledgling Relationship With Fellow Singleton Orlando Bloom is Exposed

Her caption continued: "Despite all of this, Zac has kept me tied up in expensive lawsuits, as a means to control and intimidate me, even though our divorce was finalized in January (so just a few months ago). Why this guy won't just leave me alone, I don’t know."

Yazdi said the ongoing legal process has been an "incredibly difficult, expensive, and emotional journey."

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section to offer words of support and shared similar personal experiences.

Several users claimed Brown's legal tactics were a form of "financial abuse" common among "narcissists."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Zac Brown
Source: MEGA

Supporters accused Brown of 'financial abuse' and labeled him a 'narcissist.'

One supporter wrote: "It's called financial abuse. Typically, narcissists will find various ways of abuse, and trying to financially destroy their victims is common."

Another echoed: "He's using the legal system to punish and exhaust you. And drain you of resources."

A third added: "Divorce alone is traumatizing. Divorcing a narcissist is excruciatingly painful and traumatizing for life."

Many declared they were "canceling" the Chicken Fried singer and vowed to never listen to his music again.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.