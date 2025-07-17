EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Drama Takes a Twist as Her Deposition is Postponed — After Radar Revealed Outrage at Dozens of Social Influencers Subpoenas

Blake Lively’s highly anticipated deposition has hit a snag, just as her legal feud with Justin Baldoni intensifies.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that the starlet’s questioning, originally slated for Wednesday, July 17, in the heart of New York City, has been pushed back to July 31. The delay comes after social media expert Jed Wallace was unexpectedly dismissed from the case earlier that day, raising eyebrows and sending both camps scrambling for time.

The dismissal leaves room for Lively to refile her claims by July 30, as her and Baldoni’s legal teams sift through the implications of Wallace’s departure on the upcoming deposition.

Wallace's dismissal comes hot on the heels of RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting on how 16 social media influencers were subpoenaed by Lively's legal team and proclaiming the actress had declared "war" on them.