EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Drama Takes a Twist as Her Deposition is Postponed — After Radar Revealed Outrage at Dozens of Social Influencers Subpoenas
Blake Lively’s highly anticipated deposition has hit a snag, just as her legal feud with Justin Baldoni intensifies.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that the starlet’s questioning, originally slated for Wednesday, July 17, in the heart of New York City, has been pushed back to July 31. The delay comes after social media expert Jed Wallace was unexpectedly dismissed from the case earlier that day, raising eyebrows and sending both camps scrambling for time.
The dismissal leaves room for Lively to refile her claims by July 30, as her and Baldoni’s legal teams sift through the implications of Wallace’s departure on the upcoming deposition.
Wallace's dismissal comes hot on the heels of RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting on how 16 social media influencers were subpoenaed by Lively's legal team and proclaiming the actress had declared "war" on them.
'Evaluating Numerous Options'
A spokesperson for Lively weighed in on the matter, stating, “Ms. Lively respects the court’s decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace’s role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere."
"We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform," she added.
Lively claimed that Wallace and his P.R. firm collaborated with Baldoni and his team to spread negative stories about her as retaliation for the sexual harassment complaints she raised during the production of It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed and costarred alongside the actress.
The Another Simple Favor formally sued Baldoni on December 31, 2024, along with his publicity team, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation related to the domestic violence drama.
Subpoenas Were an 'Attack'
The delay in Lively's deposition comes as a number of YouTubers and other content creators blasted the California native for "harassment" over sending subpoenas to Google demanding such personal information as their emails and bank records.
YouTubers including Kjersti Flaa, The Court of Random Opinion's Lauren Neidigh, Without a Crystal Ball's Katie Paulson, and Ashley Briana Eve all spoke out, branding Lively's actions "war."
Flaa posted a copy of her subpoena from Lively's lawyer, Ezra Hudson, notifying her that Google received a subpoena for information related to her account in the federal case Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios.
"As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it’s dangerous," Flaa wrote in the caption of her July 11 Instagram post.
Lawsuit About 'Silencing Criticism'
Three days later, Neidigh confirmed in a Monday, July 14, post on X: "Blake Lively’s law firm has finally confirmed the subpoena is real. Blake Lively is seeking information related to my Google account. This is 100% real, and this is war."
She declared, "I am entitled to that opinion, just as everyone is entitled to have the opposite opinion if that is their belief. Sharing my opinions on a public figure in a high-profile celebrity court case is NOT harassment."
In response to Lively's deposition being pushed back, Paulson took to Instagram on July 17, declaring, "Blake Lively’s lawsuit isn’t about defamation – it’s about silencing criticism. There’s no evidence of a smear campaign. There is evidence refuting her claims."
The content creator raged, "This is about punishing survivors and the press for reacting to her own behavior."