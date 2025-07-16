EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Takes Drastic Step of Subpoenaing Digital Influencers in Justin Baldoni Case in a Move Labeled 'Pure Harassment and an Attempt to Silence Them'
Blake Lively's legal team has several smaller content creators reeling after they received subpoenas demanding information from their Google accounts in the actress' ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni.
According to documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the star unleashed more than 60 subpoenas targeting influencers and content creators she claims were part of a smear campaign against her. Lively's latest legal move is part of her response to a July 11 court order addressing discovery deadlines.
'A Direct Attack on My Privacy'
YouTubers including Kjersti Flaa, The Court of Random Opinion's Lauren Neidigh, Without a Crystal Ball's Katie Paulson, and Ashley Briana Eve are all speaking out about it, calling Lively's actions "harassment."
Flaawsome Talk YouTuber and celebrity interviewer Flaa was one of the first to sound the alarm on July 11. She posted a copy of her subpoena from Lively's lawyer, Ezra Hudson, notifying her Google account received a subpoena for information related to her account in the federal case Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios.
The email noted it served as "notice" to Flaa that Google may produce the information unless she emailed a time-stamped copy of a motion to quash to the outlet's legal team by July 31.
"As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it’s dangerous," Flaa wrote in the caption.
Flaa gained notoriety after the release of It Ends With Us when rumors of Lively being a mean girl were swirling. She shared a 2016 video where the interviewer said kind words about the actress' pregnancy, telling Lively, "Congratulations on your little bump."
The Gossip Girl alum shot back with plenty of snark, "Congratulations on your little bump," even though Flaa wasn't pregnant.
'This Is War'
The Court of Random Public Opinion YouTuber Neidigh confirmed in a Monday, July 14, post on X: "Blake Lively’s law firm has finally confirmed the subpoena is real. Blake Lively is seeking information related to my Google account. This is 100% real, and this is war."
Neidigh told followers she intended to write her own motion to quash Lively's subpoena.
Hitting out at The Shallows star, Neidigh wrote: "I will not willingly allow a self-proclaimed advocate for women and girls’ safety to violate my privacy just because I do not believe her and am outspoken about that.
"I am entitled to that opinion, just as everyone is entitled to have the opposite opinion if that is their belief. Sharing my opinions on a public figure in a high-profile celebrity court case is NOT harassment."
'Paid Conspirators'
YouTuber Eve clarified she had no involvement with Baldoni, contrary to online rumors. As of July 14, she hadn't received a subpoena but said she knew of at least three other content creators who had.
"I saw on Reddit someone say that they got our emails because Justin Baldoni turned over the proof and we're connected, and that's how Blake got our emails. No. She subpoenaed Google through our YouTube accounts, so in the subpoena, it has our handle on YouTube," she explained in a July 11 Instagram Reel.
Eve went on to share her thoughts on why Lively might be targeting smaller content creators.
"What we saw happen when she targeted Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, and especially Candace Owens is mainstream media blew up. Google blew up in areas that the average non-pop culture person could find it in ways that could negatively impact Blake's narrative control. My thought process is that if this is in fact Blake's team, targeting smaller creators to me gives them narrative control," Eve explained.
She wrote in a post on X the same day: "The subpoenaed content creators found out today that we were subpoenaed because Blake thinks we are paid conspirators. Not really a surprise. Figured that’s what they were going for."
After influencers started sharing their legal docs with their followers, many users took to Reddit to slam Lively's decision to take extreme legal action.
One user wrote: "Those content creators should file a class action lawsuit against Blake. This is pure harassment and an attempt to silence them."
Another added: "Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are behaving like regime dictators who think they own the internet and own people. They just want full-blown censorship."
Why Is Lively Suing Justin Baldoni?
Lively filed a complaint with California’s Civil Rights Department in December 2024, alleging that during the production of It Ends With Us, Baldoni engaged in inappropriate behavior, including making unwelcome sexual comments, improvising intimate scenes not in the script and entering her trailer uninvited.
The Another Simple Favor star went on to file a federal lawsuit on December 31, 2024, naming Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and his PR team, alleging sexual harassment, defamation and retaliation.
Baldoni hit back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their team, claiming defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy. His lawsuit was dismissed in June.
Lively is scheduled to give a deposition in her legal battle with Baldoni on July 17, where she will face a grilling by his legal team.