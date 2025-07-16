Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Blake Lively
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Takes Drastic Step of Subpoenaing Digital Influencers in Justin Baldoni Case in a Move Labeled 'Pure Harassment and an Attempt to Silence Them'

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Smaller content creators are slamming Blake Lively over her legal team's subpoena requests.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2025, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blake Lively's legal team has several smaller content creators reeling after they received subpoenas demanding information from their Google accounts in the actress' ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni.

According to documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the star unleashed more than 60 subpoenas targeting influencers and content creators she claims were part of a smear campaign against her. Lively's latest legal move is part of her response to a July 11 court order addressing discovery deadlines.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Direct Attack on My Privacy'

Blake Lively Subpoenas Digital Influencers In Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Source: @Kjersti Flaa/YouTube

YouTuber Kjersti Flaa shared a photo of her subpoena from Lively's legal team.

YouTubers including Kjersti Flaa, The Court of Random Opinion's Lauren Neidigh, Without a Crystal Ball's Katie Paulson, and Ashley Briana Eve are all speaking out about it, calling Lively's actions "harassment."

Flaawsome Talk YouTuber and celebrity interviewer Flaa was one of the first to sound the alarm on July 11. She posted a copy of her subpoena from Lively's lawyer, Ezra Hudson, notifying her Google account received a subpoena for information related to her account in the federal case Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios.

The email noted it served as "notice" to Flaa that Google may produce the information unless she emailed a time-stamped copy of a motion to quash to the outlet's legal team by July 31.

"As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it’s dangerous," Flaa wrote in the caption.

Flaa gained notoriety after the release of It Ends With Us when rumors of Lively being a mean girl were swirling. She shared a 2016 video where the interviewer said kind words about the actress' pregnancy, telling Lively, "Congratulations on your little bump."

The Gossip Girl alum shot back with plenty of snark, "Congratulations on your little bump," even though Flaa wasn't pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is War'

Blake Lively Subpoenas Digital Influencers In Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Source: The Court of Random Public Opinion/YouTube

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh pledged to fight the subpoena without turning to crowdfunding.

The Court of Random Public Opinion YouTuber Neidigh confirmed in a Monday, July 14, post on X: "Blake Lively’s law firm has finally confirmed the subpoena is real. Blake Lively is seeking information related to my Google account. This is 100% real, and this is war."

Neidigh told followers she intended to write her own motion to quash Lively's subpoena.

Hitting out at The Shallows star, Neidigh wrote: "I will not willingly allow a self-proclaimed advocate for women and girls’ safety to violate my privacy just because I do not believe her and am outspoken about that.

"I am entitled to that opinion, just as everyone is entitled to have the opposite opinion if that is their belief. Sharing my opinions on a public figure in a high-profile celebrity court case is NOT harassment."

Article continues below advertisement

'Paid Conspirators'

Blake Lively Subpoenas Digital Influencers In Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Source: Ashley Briana Eve/YouTube

Ashley Briana Eve told followers that Lively's legal team was 'sure as s--- not finding anything from my accounts.'

YouTuber Eve clarified she had no involvement with Baldoni, contrary to online rumors. As of July 14, she hadn't received a subpoena but said she knew of at least three other content creators who had.

"I saw on Reddit someone say that they got our emails because Justin Baldoni turned over the proof and we're connected, and that's how Blake got our emails. No. She subpoenaed Google through our YouTube accounts, so in the subpoena, it has our handle on YouTube," she explained in a July 11 Instagram Reel.

Eve went on to share her thoughts on why Lively might be targeting smaller content creators.

"What we saw happen when she targeted Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, and especially Candace Owens is mainstream media blew up. Google blew up in areas that the average non-pop culture person could find it in ways that could negatively impact Blake's narrative control. My thought process is that if this is in fact Blake's team, targeting smaller creators to me gives them narrative control," Eve explained.

She wrote in a post on X the same day: "The subpoenaed content creators found out today that we were subpoenaed because Blake thinks we are paid conspirators. Not really a surprise. Figured that’s what they were going for."

Article continues below advertisement

After influencers started sharing their legal docs with their followers, many users took to Reddit to slam Lively's decision to take extreme legal action.

One user wrote: "Those content creators should file a class action lawsuit against Blake. This is pure harassment and an attempt to silence them."

Another added: "Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are behaving like regime dictators who think they own the internet and own people. They just want full-blown censorship."

Article continues below advertisement

Lively and Justin Baldoni have waged a legal war since December 2024.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Margot Kidder

EXCLUSIVE: How Lois Lane Star Margot Kidder Fell Victim to 'Curse of Superman' — Ending Up Sad, Homeless and Pulling Out Her Own Teeth

photo of Marlon Brando

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Brando's VERY Odd Sex Fetish Exposed in Secret Diaries of Hollywood's Most Connected Interviewer

Why Is Lively Suing Justin Baldoni?

why is blake lively suiing justin baldoni lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Lively sued the director back in December 2024 after their movie was released.

  • Lively filed a complaint with California’s Civil Rights Department in December 2024, alleging that during the production of It Ends With Us, Baldoni engaged in inappropriate behavior, including making unwelcome sexual comments, improvising intimate scenes not in the script and entering her trailer uninvited.

    The Another Simple Favor star went on to file a federal lawsuit on December 31, 2024, naming Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and his PR team, alleging sexual harassment, defamation and retaliation.

    Baldoni hit back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their team, claiming defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy. His lawsuit was dismissed in June.

    Lively is scheduled to give a deposition in her legal battle with Baldoni on July 17, where she will face a grilling by his legal team.

    Written by Beth Shilliday.

    • NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
    About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    RadarOnline Logo

    © Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.