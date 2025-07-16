EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Takes Drastic Step of Subpoenaing Digital Influencers in Justin Baldoni Case in a Move Labeled 'Pure Harassment and an Attempt to Silence Them'

YouTubers including Kjersti Flaa, The Court of Random Opinion's Lauren Neidigh, Without a Crystal Ball's Katie Paulson, and Ashley Briana Eve are all speaking out about it, calling Lively's actions "harassment."

Flaawsome Talk YouTuber and celebrity interviewer Flaa was one of the first to sound the alarm on July 11. She posted a copy of her subpoena from Lively's lawyer, Ezra Hudson, notifying her Google account received a subpoena for information related to her account in the federal case Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios.

The email noted it served as "notice" to Flaa that Google may produce the information unless she emailed a time-stamped copy of a motion to quash to the outlet's legal team by July 31.

"As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it’s dangerous," Flaa wrote in the caption.

Flaa gained notoriety after the release of It Ends With Us when rumors of Lively being a mean girl were swirling. She shared a 2016 video where the interviewer said kind words about the actress' pregnancy, telling Lively, "Congratulations on your little bump."

The Gossip Girl alum shot back with plenty of snark, "Congratulations on your little bump," even though Flaa wasn't pregnant.