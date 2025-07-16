'Is This a Joke?': Nick Cannon Attacked by Trolls for Launching New Relationship Advice Podcast After Having 12 Children With Six Different Women
Nick Cannon has been heavily trolled for launching a new podcast about relationship advice, after having 12 children with six different women.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV host, 44, will tape episodes of Nick Cannon @ Night in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, where he will answer questions revolving around dating, love, and sex.
'Nobody Take Relationship Advice From Nick Cannon'
However, social media users have been quick to poke fun at the star’s new project, believing he's hardly the best person to dish out advice on relationships.
One person penned over on X: "Nick Cannon has 12 kids with six different women," and another typed: "Nobody take relationship advice from Nick Cannon."
"Getting relationship advice from Nick Cannon would be like getting sobriety advice from an alcoholic," a fan shared.
One user added: "Because whenever I have a life quandary, the first thing I ask myself is 'What would Nick Cannon do?'"
April Fools?
"This is going to be very interesting," another wrote, while one commented: "What 'relationships' does he have?"
Over on Instagram, others shared their opinions over the podcast announcement, and a fan typed, "Is this a joke?" followed by laughing emojis.
"I checked. Today isn't April 1st," another shared, and a social media user expressed their wish for Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey to be a guest by writing, "Can't wait for when Mariah is on."
Another commented: "Love you Nick, and respect you as a legend in the entertainment business, but I am good on this."
One Instagram user also reacted: "I can't take this seriously," along with an array of laughing face emojis.
A press release read: "When it comes to his personal life, Nick has never shied away, unapologetically leaving the world curious about his views on dating, fatherhood and modern relationships. So, who better to offer advice?"
Along with the taped portion of the episode, Cannon is slated to also go onto the streets to conduct interviews with real people about relationships.
The media personality will additionally host Anonymous @ Night, where he answers questions sent in anonymously by listeners.
Cannon has notably welcomed 12 children and shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 14, with Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 through 2016.
He is also dad to Golden, eight, Powerful, four, and Rise, one, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, three, as well as Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa.
The star has also welcomed Legendary, two, with Bri Tiesi and Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon is also father to Halo, two, with Alyssa Scott. The pair also welcomed Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in 2021 due to brain cancer.
Speaking this month, Cannon opened up about his "nontraditional, unorthodox" life after welcoming 12 kids, saying: "I love my kids unconditionally, and there's nothing more important than my children, so it's a learning lesson of love for me every single day."
Cannon added: "The number one thing is just to be present and to be able to say, 'Hey, I'm here, we're growing together." But also to put a different face on the fatherhood, too, because you see it in so many different ways now that you didn't see before.
"You can be present and you can have multiple relationships. We're getting so many different flavors of how fatherhood can look."