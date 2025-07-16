Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

'Is This a Joke?': Nick Cannon Attacked by Trolls for Launching New Relationship Advice Podcast After Having 12 Children With Six Different Women

picture of Nick Cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon has been mercifully mocked for hosting a new podcast centering on him offering up relationship advice.

July 16 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nick Cannon has been heavily trolled for launching a new podcast about relationship advice, after having 12 children with six different women.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV host, 44, will tape episodes of Nick Cannon @ Night in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, where he will answer questions revolving around dating, love, and sex.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Take Relationship Advice From Nick Cannon'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Social media users quickly blasted the T.V. host after seeing the irony in him becoming a relationship guru.

Article continues below advertisement

However, social media users have been quick to poke fun at the star’s new project, believing he's hardly the best person to dish out advice on relationships.

One person penned over on X: "Nick Cannon has 12 kids with six different women," and another typed: "Nobody take relationship advice from Nick Cannon."

"Getting relationship advice from Nick Cannon would be like getting sobriety advice from an alcoholic," a fan shared.

One user added: "Because whenever I have a life quandary, the first thing I ask myself is 'What would Nick Cannon do?'"

Article continues below advertisement

April Fools?

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

One fan joked they had to check it wasn't April 1 when they found out about the podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is going to be very interesting," another wrote, while one commented: "What 'relationships' does he have?"

Over on Instagram, others shared their opinions over the podcast announcement, and a fan typed, "Is this a joke?" followed by laughing emojis.

"I checked. Today isn't April 1st," another shared, and a social media user expressed their wish for Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey to be a guest by writing, "Can't wait for when Mariah is on."

Another commented: "Love you Nick, and respect you as a legend in the entertainment business, but I am good on this."

One Instagram user also reacted: "I can't take this seriously," along with an array of laughing face emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cannon will also interview people about relationships on his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

A press release read: "When it comes to his personal life, Nick has never shied away, unapologetically leaving the world curious about his views on dating, fatherhood and modern relationships. So, who better to offer advice?"

Along with the taped portion of the episode, Cannon is slated to also go onto the streets to conduct interviews with real people about relationships.

The media personality will additionally host Anonymous @ Night, where he answers questions sent in anonymously by listeners.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama

Obama Divorce Bombshell: Barack and Michelle Finally Address Rocky Romance Rumors After Months of Split Speculation — 'She Took Me Back'

Photo of Margot Kidder

EXCLUSIVE: How Lois Lane Star Margot Kidder Fell Victim to 'Curse of Superman' — Ending Up Sad, Homeless and Pulling Out Her Own Teeth

Article continues below advertisement

Cannon has notably welcomed 12 children and shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 14, with Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 through 2016.

He is also dad to Golden, eight, Powerful, four, and Rise, one, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, three, as well as Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa.

The star has also welcomed Legendary, two, with Bri Tiesi and Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to Halo, two, with Alyssa Scott. The pair also welcomed Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in 2021 due to brain cancer.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The star previously said 'there's nothing more important than my children.'

Speaking this month, Cannon opened up about his "nontraditional, unorthodox" life after welcoming 12 kids, saying: "I love my kids unconditionally, and there's nothing more important than my children, so it's a learning lesson of love for me every single day."

Cannon added: "The number one thing is just to be present and to be able to say, 'Hey, I'm here, we're growing together." But also to put a different face on the fatherhood, too, because you see it in so many different ways now that you didn't see before.

"You can be present and you can have multiple relationships. We're getting so many different flavors of how fatherhood can look."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.