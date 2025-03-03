EXCLUSIVE: Baby-Making Machine Nick Cannon 'Facing Multi-Million Dollar Back-Claim for Child Support' for His and Mariah Carey's 13-Year-Old Twins After 'Deadbeat Dad Dodged Payments'
Baby machine Nick Cannon has happily skated on paying any official child support for his 13-year-old twins with superstar Mariah Carey in the nearly 10 years since their divorce, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the now cash-strapped songbird is looking for that to change.
"Nick's gotten away with keeping his cash in his pocket, but Mariah's ready for him to start paying up!" our insider said.
The comedian and TV host, 44, has proven to be one of Tinseltown's most prodigious baby-makers, siring nine children with five different women since splitting with Carey, 55.
Yet he said he's managed to avoid paying any court-sanctioned child support for his 11 kids and doesn't even dole out a monthly allowance to Carey or any of his other baby mamas.
Still, Cannon said: "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."
Up until now, Cannon has apparently been let off the hook by Carey for son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in part because her earnings long dwarfed his with her 19 No. 1 hits, second only to The Beatles.
But another source revealed while Carey's place at the top of the charts has been taken over by the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, she still spends money like she did when she was pop music's reigning queen – with disastrous results.
Carey has reportedly taken out $18million in loans against her $30million New York City penthouse.
She is also said to spend more than $1million a month on frills, including $100,000 on flowers and $10,000 per session for hair and makeup.
"Mariah has pretty much let Nick slide on child support all these years, but times have changed," our insider said. "Nick has been very successful with his stand-up comedy tours and is worth $50million. It's at the point now where he's earning more than Mariah."
And that could lead to him finally being saddled with an official bill.
"Mariah lavishes Moroccan and Monroe with the best of everything, but she feels she can't keep up that spending pace any longer," our insider said.
They added: "She's broached the subject with Nick about making regular child support payments with a legal foundation behind it so she can display it as income to creditors.
*But they're butting heads because Nick doesn't like the government in his business. He just wants to dole out money when there is a need."