EXCLUSIVE: Baby-Making Machine Nick Cannon 'Facing Multi-Million Dollar Back-Claim for Child Support' for His and Mariah Carey's 13-Year-Old Twins After 'Deadbeat Dad Dodged Payments'

Baby machine Nick Cannon has happily skated on paying any official child support for his 13-year-old twins with superstar Mariah Carey in the nearly 10 years since their divorce, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the now cash-strapped songbird is looking for that to change.

"Nick's gotten away with keeping his cash in his pocket, but Mariah's ready for him to start paying up!" our insider said.

The comedian and TV host, 44, has proven to be one of Tinseltown's most prodigious baby-makers, siring nine children with five different women since splitting with Carey, 55.