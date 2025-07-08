Blake Lively Facing Brutal Grilling as Date for Deposition Set In Never-Ending Justin Baldoni Legal Saga

The details were uncovered as part of a request for a one-week extension after attorneys for the Gossip Girl alum, 37, subpoenaed a pair of publicists employed by Baldoni, 41; an attorney for the publicists then subsequently filed the motion.

The actress, who, with husband Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed from Baldoni‘s $400million defamation and extortion lawsuit nearly a month ago, is tentatively slated to take the stand when the trial begins in March 2026.

The deposition is slated to take place in New York City, but it was unclear where.

Insiders confirmed Lively was prepared to face a series of difficult inquiries, and that Reynolds isn't expected to attend.