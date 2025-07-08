Blake Lively Facing Brutal Grilling as Date for Deposition Set In Never-Ending Justin Baldoni Legal Saga
Blake Lively will face a grilling from Justin Baldoni's legal team after her deposition date was scheduled.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an email was sent on July 2 stating the day of questioning for Lively is set for July 17.
Lively To Be Quizzed By Baldoni's Team
The details were uncovered as part of a request for a one-week extension after attorneys for the Gossip Girl alum, 37, subpoenaed a pair of publicists employed by Baldoni, 41; an attorney for the publicists then subsequently filed the motion.
The actress, who, with husband Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed from Baldoni‘s $400million defamation and extortion lawsuit nearly a month ago, is tentatively slated to take the stand when the trial begins in March 2026.
The deposition is slated to take place in New York City, but it was unclear where.
Insiders confirmed Lively was prepared to face a series of difficult inquiries, and that Reynolds isn't expected to attend.
Baldoni's Lawyer Up For The Fight
Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman spoke out a day after a judge scuttled Baldoni's suit.
The attorney admitted that while he and the Baldoni camp "weren't pleased that the judge dismissed the defamation claim," it wasn't "what the case is about."
He then recapped the series of events that led to the massive litigation surrounding the warring stars' movie, It Ends with Us.
He said: "We got started because Blake Lively filed a CRD complaint and then walked over and filed a lawsuit which accused some very good people of a smear campaign and accused a terrific young man of sexual harassment — both of which were completely untrue.
"And that's where the case got started and where the case stands today."
Freedman added: "What we wanted our win to show is there was no smear campaign, and there's no sexual harassment. And she hasn't proved a thing — as a matter of fact, it's just the opposite."
'No Sexual Harrasment'
Freedman added that evidence presented in the early stages of litigation has been damning for Lively and Reynolds.
"Look at the facts, look at what's been shown, look at the receipts, look at the video," said the lawyer.
Freedman said proving the claims Lively made to be false has always been the chief focus for Baldoni's team, "in addition to getting damages."
He said he was hoping Lively didn't "drop her lawsuit ... because she's on a false victory tour, and she's afraid of the truth.
"The truth is, you know, going to be shown through depositions, which is what's going to be next. I've noticed her deposition, it's set in June, we're going to see if she's going to appear at that deposition or not.
"And we're gonna proceed forward with the case, and we're gonna show that there was no sexual harassment, and we're gonna show that there was no smear campaign."
Freedman said in May he hoped the deposition would have a large audience amid massive public interest in both the film and what happened behind the scenes during production.
He added: "Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse."