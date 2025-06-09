Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Score Massive Victory as Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Thrown Out By Judge As Actor Looks To Regroup After 'Disaster'
Justin Baldoni has been dealt a devastating blow in his ongoing battle with former co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can report.
A judge has just thrown out the It Ends With Us director/star's $400million countersuit.
Dismissed in Entirety
Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties’ had alleged extortion and defamation from the married couple, before Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to dismiss. The judge also dismissed Baldoni's $250million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.
"The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Judge Liman wrote in his order.
"The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and (publicist Leslie) Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign.
"But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."
The judge added: "The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail. Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety."
Slim Hopes
Baldoni's legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to, with a deadline of June 23, but sources say it's not likely to salvage his case.
Lively's lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement: "Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.
"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it."
The lawyers have promised to now go after the defeated director for attorneys’ fees and punitive damages.
'Disaster' for Baldoni
Meanwhile, Lively's lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and claiming his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" is still progressing.
"This is a disaster for Justin," one legal insider told Hollywood journalist Rob Shuter. "He went after the biggest couple in Hollywood — and lost big."
While Baldoni has yet to respond to the setback, those close to him say the star is "reeling."
"Justin thought he could silence Blake with a massive lawsuit," a Hollywood insider told Shuter. "Instead, she just shut him down in court."
One Small Victory
Baldoni did score one small victory earlier this month when Lively dropped her claim he intentionally caused her emotional distress, after his lawyers asked to see medical proof.
She also withdrew a second claim of negligent infliction of emotional distress in order to avoid having to share her health records with his lawyers.
The actress demanded to drop the claims without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled, a move that riled Baldoni's lawyers.
The attempt has prompted a new round of legal letters, with the defense team angrily insisting the mom-of-four is trying "to have it both ways" and demanding that she comply with their "reasonable" request to see her medical documents.
An insider said Lively's lawyers had hoped to quietly ditch the emotional distress elements of the lawsuit to dodge having her records scrutinized.