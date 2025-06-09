Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Score Massive Victory as Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Thrown Out By Judge As Actor Looks To Regroup After 'Disaster'

Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties’ had alleged extortion and defamation from the married couple, before Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to dismiss. The judge also dismissed Baldoni's $250million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

"The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Judge Liman wrote in his order.

"The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and (publicist Leslie) Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign.

"But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."

The judge added: "The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail. Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety."