Blake Lively Makes Stunning U-Turn by Dropping Claim Justin Baldoni Deliberately Inflicted Distress on Her — After he Demanded Reveal of Her Medical Records
Blake Lively has backtracked on her claim Jason Baldoni intentionally caused her emotional distress after his lawyers asked to see medical proof.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has dropped the claim from her legal bid, according to a new court filing, which also shows she’s withdrawn a second claim of negligent infliction of emotional distress in order to avoid having to share her health records with the 41-year-old's lawyers.
However, there was a sting in the tale for Baldoni – who now has two fewer claims to defend himself from – after the actress demanded to drop the claims without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.
The attempt has prompted a new round of legal letters, with Baldoni's team angrily insisting the mom-of-four is trying "to have it both ways" and demanding that she comply with their "reasonable" request to see her medical documents.
An insider said Lively's lawyers had hoped to quietly ditch the emotional distress elements of the lawsuit to dodge having her records scrutinized.
Lively, 37, had claimed the emotional distress allegedly inflicted on her by Baldoni had "severely impacted her physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing" – all of which could show up in her health records if true.
Lively's Reps Hit Back
Her legal team released a statement, which read: "Once again this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt.
"We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage.
"Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."
Although the actress has now dropped the emotional distress claims, Baldoni will still have to defend himself over her other claims, which include sexual harassment and the orchestration of a smear campaign against her.
The director is also pursuing a $400m countersuit of his own that also claims defamation and accuses the glamorous blonde of damaging his reputation and career.
The withdrawal is the latest twist in a tsunami of legal developments that in recent weeks has seen the warring pair battle it out over his attempt to subpoena her one-time bestie, Taylor Swift.
Swift Friendship Over
RadarOnline.com revealed last month their friendship has been destroyed over the saga — and many of the pair’s mutual pals, including model Gigi Hadid, are siding with the singer.
An insider told us: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
Swift is the godmother to Lively's three eldest children with Ryan Reynolds, 48: James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five.
The insider added: "Taylor is done, and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.
"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."