Blake Lively Makes Stunning U-Turn by Dropping Claim Justin Baldoni Deliberately Inflicted Distress on Her — After he Demanded Reveal of Her Medical Records

However, there was a sting in the tale for Baldoni – who now has two fewer claims to defend himself from – after the actress demanded to drop the claims without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

The attempt has prompted a new round of legal letters, with Baldoni's team angrily insisting the mom-of-four is trying "to have it both ways" and demanding that she comply with their "reasonable" request to see her medical documents.

An insider said Lively's lawyers had hoped to quietly ditch the emotional distress elements of the lawsuit to dodge having her records scrutinized.

Lively, 37, had claimed the emotional distress allegedly inflicted on her by Baldoni had "severely impacted her physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing" – all of which could show up in her health records if true.