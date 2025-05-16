Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship '100% Over' As Singer Faces Huge 'Breach of Privacy' in Actress' Bitter Justin Baldoni Legal Fight

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bad Blood singer's ruthless culling comes amid Lively allegedly threatening to leak embarrassing private texts from Swift unless the pop star agreed to publicly back her in the actress's legal feud with Justin Baldoni , 41.

Taylor Swift’s decade-long friendship with Blake Lively is over – and another of the Gossip Girl star's A-list pals is close to cutting ties too.

Lively has been pals with Swift for 10 years and the singer is godmother to her three children.

Their friendship has gone cold amid Lively's high-stakes lawsuit battle with actor Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star.

Last week, Swift was dramatically subpoenaed in the case, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga.

An insider said: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.

"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."