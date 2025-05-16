Your tip
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship '100% Over' As Singer Faces Huge 'Breach of Privacy' in Actress' Bitter Justin Baldoni Legal Fight

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has ruthlessly cut out Blake Lively from her friendship group after being dragged into her messy legal battle.

May 16 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift’s decade-long friendship with Blake Lively is over – and another of the Gossip Girl star's A-list pals is close to cutting ties too.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bad Blood singer's ruthless culling comes amid Lively allegedly threatening to leak embarrassing private texts from Swift unless the pop star agreed to publicly back her in the actress's legal feud with Justin Baldoni, 41.

Bad Blood Between BFFs

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lively has been pals with Swift for 10 years and the singer is godmother to her three children.

Their friendship has gone cold amid Lively's high-stakes lawsuit battle with actor Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star.

Last week, Swift was dramatically subpoenaed in the case, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga.

An insider said: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.

"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

According to insiders, Swift says the 'trust is broken' between her and Lively.

Swift is the godmother to Lively's three eldest children with Ryan Reynolds, 48: James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five.

The insider added: "Taylor is done and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.

"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."

Swift was sent a legal notice last week by Baldoni's lawyer to be a witness.

Taylor's camp slammed the subpoena as they argued that she was not involved in the drama on the set of Lively and Baldoni's 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Gigi Sides With Taylor

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid, a mutual pal of both, is siding with Swift in her dispute with the 'Gossip Girl' star.

Meanwhile, the biggest indicator of tensions between Hadid and Lively came last month when the runway star celebrated her 30th birthday with a suitably star-studded party at New York's Alpine-themed cocktail bar Le Chalet.

The guest list included Hadid's actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 50, her model sister Bella Hadid, mom and dad Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, as well as actress Anne Hathaway.

One face that was notably absent was Lively because, according to an insider, Hadid "is no longer friends with her.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift has been friends with Hadid for longer than Lively.

The pair was reportedly introduced through Swift, but it is understood that "Gigi's loyalty is to Taylor."

"She is not, and will never be, one of Blake's 'dragons,'" an insider said, citing an alleged text exchange between Baldoni and Lively, in which the actress compared Swift to a "dragon."

RadarOnline.com revealed last month that Taylor’s partner, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, suggesting their feud has seeped into their other halves’ friendship.

Partners At War Too?

Embedded Image
Source: ENDS

Travis Kelce recently unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the NFL star unfollowed Reynolds and shared screenshots of the apparent social media diss on Reddit, writing "Yikes."

Another Reddit user noted: "They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts before the drama."

Kelce and Reynolds first started following each other in August 2023, around the same time he and Swift started dating and shortly before they took their romance public.

Reynolds and Lively were also spotted with Swift at one of Kelce's games later that fall, and the actress attended Super Bowl LVIII with the singer in February 2024.

