Bad Blood: Travis Kelce UNFOLLOWS Ryan Reynolds and Fuels Rumors Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Blake Lively After Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Legal Nightmare
Has Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's rumored feud spilled over to their lovers?
Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce unfollowed Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, fueling gossip about the singer's longtime friendship with the actress being on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the NFL star unfollowed Reynolds and shared screenshots of the apparent social media diss on Reddit, writing "Yikes."
While Kelce, 35, unfollowed Reynolds over the weekend, the Deadpool star still followed Swift's boyfriend as of Monday afternoon.
Another Reddit user noted: "They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama."
The "drama" the user referred to was Swift being dragged into Lively's lawsuit against This Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, who she accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on set.
In one of Baldoni's filings, he included alleged text messages from Lively, 37, in which she seemingly referred to Swift, 35, as one of her "dragons" while comparing herself to Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.
Kelce's unfollow comes as a source claimed Swift and Lively chose to put the "drama" behind them.
An insider told People: "Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn't done for good.
"Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she's relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn't something she took lightly."
While the Cruel Summer singer and Gossip Girl alum's friendship was able to "recover" from the legal mess, Kelce appeared to hold a grudge over the pain the situation caused his girlfriend.
Kelce and Reynolds first started following each other in August 2023, around the same time he and Swift started dating and shortly before they took their romance public.
Reynolds and Lively were also spotted with Swift at one of Kelce's games later that fall and the actress attended Super Bowl LVIII with the singer in February 2024.
Lively has been one of Swift's closest A-list pals since 2015, three years after the actress and Reynolds married.
Swift has even referenced the couple's three daughters – James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5 – in her 2020 song Betty.
In May 2024, Reynolds joked about waiting on Swift to name their fourth child, son Olin.
He said, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is. And I'll say this: 'We're still waiting,'" before he gushed over the singer's songwriting abilities, adding: "She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."