Bad Blood: Travis Kelce UNFOLLOWS Ryan Reynolds and Fuels Rumors Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Blake Lively After Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Legal Nightmare

While Kelce, 35, unfollowed Reynolds over the weekend, the Deadpool star still followed Swift's boyfriend as of Monday afternoon.

Another Reddit user noted: "They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama."

The "drama" the user referred to was Swift being dragged into Lively's lawsuit against This Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, who she accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on set.

In one of Baldoni's filings, he included alleged text messages from Lively, 37, in which she seemingly referred to Swift, 35, as one of her "dragons" while comparing herself to Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.