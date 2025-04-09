Blake Lively 'Has Finally Reached Out' to Taylor Swift After Singer 'Ended Their Friendship' Over Being Dragged into Actress' Justin Baldoni Legal Drama
Blake Lively is believed to have finally reached out and apologized to her best pal Taylor Swift, after the megastar was apparently dragged into the actress' legal headache with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Baldoni accused Lively of using her high-profile friendship with the Bad Blood hitmaker as leverage to gain creative control of the film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told PageSix: “It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship.
"Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”
According to the insider, the ultra-popular singer “appreciated” Lively’s apology and “felt it was genuine and heartfelt.”
“(Swift) has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward,” the source added.
Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024. Among the movie star's accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in It Ends With Us, in which she said Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.
Following the lawsuit filing, Baldoni would respond with his own $400million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
In his countersuit, Baldoni claimed he was once invited to Lively and Reynolds' penthouse in New York City, where a "famously close" friend was also in attendance.
According to Baldoni, the Deadpool and Wolverine star and the "friend" – who is believed to have been Swift – were all about Lively's script rewrites for a scene in It Ends With Us.
After the alleged meetup, Baldoni is said to have reached out to Lively about her revisions.
“I really love what you did. It really does help a lot,” the 41-year-old texted. “Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Reynolds or Swift).”
Lively is said to have responded and called her famous husband and Swift “absolute titans” in Hollywood, as well as “dragons” who protected her, like Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.
A source claimed Swift had "no creative involvement" in the project.
In February, Reynolds' attorney Bryan Freedman hinted Swift could be called for deposition to “provide evidence” in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.
After her name appeared on Baldoni's lawsuit, Swift is believed to have gone out of her way to stay out of the spotlight and put some of her friendships with her other close pals – including Zoe Kravitz and model Gigi Hadid – on hold.
A source previously said: "She is still in touch with a select few but currently doesn't want to be dragging anyone else into this mess.
"Taylor is very aware of the speculation surrounding her involvement in It Ends with Us."
Meanwhile, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star has also attempted to have Baldoni's lawsuit kicked out as it is "vengeful and rambling" according to her lawyers, and described it as a “profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court.”