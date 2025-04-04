Beginning of the End? Travis Kelce 'Kicks Girlfriend Taylor Swift into Touch' for 'Wrecking' His NFL Form
Travis Kelce has sparked fears his romance with Taylor Swift is coming to an end after blaming the singer for his poor form.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Kansas City Chiefs' star believes the attention surrounding his relationship with the singer became a distraction last season, resulting in his team's embarrassing Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelce stunned Swifties after reports of his excuses became known this week, and now he's set to vent even more fury from her loyal following courtesy of his plans for this season.
In what is expected to be his final campaign as an NFL player before retiring, 35-year-old Kelce is more determined than ever to claim a fourth and final Super Bowl and is prepared to put his romance with Swift on the backburner in order to fully concentrate on bowing out in style.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Travis is going all in for this season, and the only thing that could derail him would be injury.
"Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all."
As for Swift's place in all this, the insider added: "(She and Kelce) don't have to be the center of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been."
It is understood that Swift, 35, is fully on board with this plan.
The source added: "Him and Taylor are going great, his outside football ventures are amazing.
"His on-field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season.
"He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again. If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it."
After his side was thrashed by the Eagles at Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans, many fans were quick to point to the fact the couple — who started dating in 2023 — had enjoyed a pre-game dinner, just two days before kickoff, alongside Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.
After the Chiefs' loss, the meal — at trendy French eatery Lilette — was criticized as an unnecessary distraction.
Some of that blowback may have inspired change.
The source added: "Travis's outside ventures and relationship with Taylor took lots of his time this past season but he refuses to put blame on either her or everything else, because it was just a bad day at the office this past Super Bowl.
"Had they won, different discussions would be happening right now about everything in his world and life.
"He is going to keep his head down, play better, train harder and not allow any unnecessary drama to ruin anything along the way."