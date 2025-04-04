Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Taylor Swift

Beginning of the End? Travis Kelce 'Kicks Girlfriend Taylor Swift into Touch' for 'Wrecking' His NFL Form

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was viewed as a distraction by NFL star Travis Kelce and a reason why his formed dipped going into Super Bowl defeat.

April 4 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce has sparked fears his romance with Taylor Swift is coming to an end after blaming the singer for his poor form.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Kansas City Chiefs' star believes the attention surrounding his relationship with the singer became a distraction last season, resulting in his team's embarrassing Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Kelce skyrocketed to worldwide fame after he and Swift started dating and their kissing snap was enduring image of 2024 Super Bowl win.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce stunned Swifties after reports of his excuses became known this week, and now he's set to vent even more fury from her loyal following courtesy of his plans for this season.

In what is expected to be his final campaign as an NFL player before retiring, 35-year-old Kelce is more determined than ever to claim a fourth and final Super Bowl and is prepared to put his romance with Swift on the backburner in order to fully concentrate on bowing out in style.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Travis is going all in for this season, and the only thing that could derail him would be injury.

"Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Swift is set to take a backseat while Kelce concentrates on winning a fourth Super Bowl in his final season before retiring.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Swift's place in all this, the insider added: "(She and Kelce) don't have to be the center of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been."

It is understood that Swift, 35, is fully on board with this plan.

The source added: "Him and Taylor are going great, his outside football ventures are amazing.

"His on-field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season.

"He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again. If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it."

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Swift has accepted Kelce's decision to keep their relationship out of the spotlight during his final campaign.

READ MORE ON NEWS
hailey bieber pray justin bieber help pp

Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Desperate Call for Assistance — As 'Manic' Husband Justin Has 'Stopped Eating and Sleeping'

stus image templates

Rocket Man V Mad Vlad! Elton John Is at War with Putin After Diva's AIDS Charity is BANNED in Russia — And its Staff Threatened With Prosecution

Article continues below advertisement

After his side was thrashed by the Eagles at Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans, many fans were quick to point to the fact the couple — who started dating in 2023 — had enjoyed a pre-game dinner, just two days before kickoff, alongside Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

After the Chiefs' loss, the meal — at trendy French eatery Lilette — was criticized as an unnecessary distraction.

Some of that blowback may have inspired change.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The source added: "Travis's outside ventures and relationship with Taylor took lots of his time this past season but he refuses to put blame on either her or everything else, because it was just a bad day at the office this past Super Bowl.

"Had they won, different discussions would be happening right now about everything in his world and life.

"He is going to keep his head down, play better, train harder and not allow any unnecessary drama to ruin anything along the way."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.