EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Facing 'Worst Nightmare Yet' As Her Private A-List Texts Could Be Revealed In 'Ex-Pal' Blake Lively's Court Fight

Sources tell us as part of the subpoena, Swift may be required to provide private communications between herself and Lively, which could be used as evidence and made public in court proceedings.

The 35-year-old pop star has been subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team in connection with his ongoing lawsuit against Lively, 37, and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 47.

Taylor Swift has been drawn into a high-profile legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is now reeling from the possibility that her private messages could be exposed in court.

The blockbuster court case involving Justin Baldoni, left, and Blake Lively, with Swift, right, is at the center of the former pair of best pals' bust-up.

The case stems from a lawsuit Blake filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, her It Ends With Us co-star and the film’s director, of sexual harassment and of deliberately attempting to harm her reputation during filming.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and responded by suing both Lively and Reynolds for defamation, seeking $400million in damages.

Swift, who has maintained a close friendship with Lively since 2015, is said to have refused to speak to her for months after she found herself entangled in the dispute after Baldoni alleged the singer was present during a pivotal script meeting in which he claims he was pressured into accepting Lively's rewrites.

A source said: "These texts coming out is Taylor’s worst nightmare. She's public when it comes to her gigs and interacting with fans, but beyond that is fiercely protective of her privacy.

"She is also extremely careful about what she shares among her inner circle, so the thought of her private messages being released is horrifying for her.

"She's in an utter panic about how this is going to affect her. Really, she's in a state of disbelief – and overcome with anxiety that this could potentially destroy her career and A-list friendships!"