EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Facing 'Worst Nightmare Yet' As Her Private A-List Texts Could Be Revealed In 'Ex-Pal' Blake Lively's Court Fight
Taylor Swift has been drawn into a high-profile legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is now reeling from the possibility that her private messages could be exposed in court.
The 35-year-old pop star has been subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team in connection with his ongoing lawsuit against Lively, 37, and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 47.
Sources tell us as part of the subpoena, Swift may be required to provide private communications between herself and Lively, which could be used as evidence and made public in court proceedings.
Legal War
The case stems from a lawsuit Blake filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, her It Ends With Us co-star and the film’s director, of sexual harassment and of deliberately attempting to harm her reputation during filming.
Baldoni has denied the allegations and responded by suing both Lively and Reynolds for defamation, seeking $400million in damages.
Swift, who has maintained a close friendship with Lively since 2015, is said to have refused to speak to her for months after she found herself entangled in the dispute after Baldoni alleged the singer was present during a pivotal script meeting in which he claims he was pressured into accepting Lively's rewrites.
A source said: "These texts coming out is Taylor’s worst nightmare. She's public when it comes to her gigs and interacting with fans, but beyond that is fiercely protective of her privacy.
"She is also extremely careful about what she shares among her inner circle, so the thought of her private messages being released is horrifying for her.
"She's in an utter panic about how this is going to affect her. Really, she's in a state of disbelief – and overcome with anxiety that this could potentially destroy her career and A-list friendships!"
Very Bad Blood
Swift and Lively's friendship has included holiday trips, joint public appearances, and numerous social media tributes over the years.
The songbird is also godmother to three of Lively's four children.
But our insider said the ongoing legal chaos has placed immense strain on their bond.
"Taylor had to step back and make a conscious decision to keep contact with her to an absolute minimum," a source added.
"It’s quite likely their friendship will be non-existent once this is all over."
Closed Off
Although Swift originally backed Lively, sources say her perspective has changed significantly in recent weeks.
"Taylor tried to be there for Blake, but her patience has worn thin. She's now feeling deeply hurt and upset, believing she's been dragged into something she never signed up for," the insider said.
The legal situation may also be straining Swift's relationship with longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, who could also be drawn into the case.
"Travis is already feeling the heat," our source added.
Romance 'In Peril'
They went on: "He even stopped following Ryan on Instagram last week, and the pressure is clearly putting a strain on things between him and Taylor.
"The anxiety over what might surface is creating serious cracks in their relationship – it might even break them apart!"
Baldoni's lawyers have not publicly commented on the subpoena issued to Swift, and neither the singer nor actress Lively has made any formal statement regarding the legal matter.
The case is ongoing, and the court has yet to set a date for Swift's potential deposition.