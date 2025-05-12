Taylor Swift's Friendship With Blake Lively At a 'Breaking Point' — Pop Star Feels 'Exploited' By Ex-Best Pal After Being Dragged Into Her Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Swift, 35, previously counted Lively, 37, as one of her closest confidants and is godmother to her the Gossip Girl star's three daughters.

But things soured in December when Lively sued Baldoni, her co-star and director in the movie, It Ends With Us, accusing him of sexual harassment, as well as coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Then, when Baldoni, 41, countersued in January, accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, of defamation, Swift was dragged into the mix.