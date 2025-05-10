Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Best Friend Blake Lively's Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift has officially been subpoenaed as a witness in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legal war stems from allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct that Lively has levied against Baldoni.
A spokesperson for the singer clarified that her involvement was limited to permitting the use of her song, "My Tears Ricochet", in the film, emphasizing that she had no creative input or connection to the production itself.
The representative stated: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie.
"She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film… this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
A source close to the case revealed that Hugh Jackman is also likely to be served a subpoena.
The insider noted: "Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status."
Another source downplayed the buzz, suggesting that Swift and Jackman, 56, are "not privy to anything going on", labeling these subpoena claims as "smoke and mirrors" to deflect from Baldoni's allegations. Reynolds, Lively, Jackman (who recently starred alongside Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine), and Swift have been socializing frequently, with appearances at NFL games featuring Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Swift is even the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' four children – James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2.
The legal storm began when Lively filed suit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment as well as "disturbing" and "unprofessional" behavior on set, alongside claims of a retaliatory smear campaign. Meanwhile, Baldoni has countered these assertions with claims of defamation and extortion against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicity team. Baldoni's countersuit alleges that Swift and Reynolds pressurized him into accepting Lively's rewrites for screenwriter Christy Hall's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel.
According to the director, a meeting at Lively and Reynolds' penthouse turned awkward when Swift reportedly lauded Lively's script, leading Baldoni to feel he "needed to comply with Lively's direction."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, according to court docs obtained last month, Baldoni provided the judge with reasons as to why the Gossip Girl's attempt to toss out his lawsuit should be denied.
Baldoni accused Lively of being the mastermind behind an elaborate smear campaign, which he claimed was "designed to ruin the reputations and careers of the Wayfarer parties".
Baldoni claims "there is sufficient evidence that (Lively) took a responsible part in publishing each of the allegedly defamatory statements by approving or authorizing them prior to publication".
The trial for Lively v. Wayfarer Studios, which will cover both lawsuits, is scheduled for March 2026.