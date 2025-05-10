Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Best Friend Blake Lively's Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

A spokesperson for the singer clarified that her involvement was limited to permitting the use of her song, "My Tears Ricochet", in the film, emphasizing that she had no creative input or connection to the production itself.

The representative stated: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie.

"She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film… this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."