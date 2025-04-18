Taylor Swift Lined Up For ‘Massive’ Hollywood Role in ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake With Surprise Male A-Lister Set To Play Love Interest

Negotiations have covered all aspects of the film — including the music Swift will write for it, the merchandise it will sell and the actor who will play her love interest.

A source told The Daily Mail: "The deal is almost done."

Big names, including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Tom Cruise, who has a deal with Warner, have all been linked with the role, originally played by Kevin Costner in the 1992 movie.

Speculation has been rife Swift was set to take on the role of lead Rachel Marron since news broke the remake was to be directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed the box office smash Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.