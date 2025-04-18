Taylor Swift Lined Up For ‘Massive’ Hollywood Role in ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake With Surprise Male A-Lister Set To Play Love Interest
Taylor Swift is taking on Hollywood after accepting an offer to play Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard remake.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 35, is in final negotiations with Warner Bros., with the deal "almost done," according to insiders following extensive talks.
Negotiations have covered all aspects of the film — including the music Swift will write for it, the merchandise it will sell and the actor who will play her love interest.
A source told The Daily Mail: "The deal is almost done."
Big names, including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Tom Cruise, who has a deal with Warner, have all been linked with the role, originally played by Kevin Costner in the 1992 movie.
Speculation has been rife Swift was set to take on the role of lead Rachel Marron since news broke the remake was to be directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed the box office smash Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
Jonathan Abrams, screenwriter on Clint Eastwood's courtroom drama Juror #2 last year, has been brought on to pen the script. No casting decisions have yet been officially announced.
The Bodyguard spawned the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, including the iconic song I Will Always Love You, and cemented Houston's reputation as a global icon.
The 1992 movie sparked a lifelong friendship between Houston and co-star Costner. He was one of the eight people to give a speech at her funeral in 2012.
Swift's last major acting role was a part in the 2019 big-screen adaptation of the musical Cats, which was a major flop.
She played Bombalurina in the panned movie, yet the negative reaction has not put her off giving acting another try.
Speaking about future projects in an interview in 2020, she said: "If there was something that came up that was really interesting in a different way, that would be cool."
She added: "I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie. I'm not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn't the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he's my buddy.
"I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints."
If the deal to star in The Bodyguard comes off, it will mean that Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce are pivoting to a joint career in Hollywood.
The NFL star, 35, signed with the talent agency CAA in 2023 in order to start up an acting career in advance of his retirement from sport – it is anticipated that 2025 will be his final season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
After signing with CAA, Kelce subsequently got a small role in the forthcoming Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore 2.
Kelce has also now landed his first starring role, in the action comedy Loose Cannons, in which he will play a police officer. That will probably film next year – like The Bodyguard.