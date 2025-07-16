Trump, 79, Uses Flesh-Colored Make-up to Cover Mysterious Bruise on Right Hand — as 'Swollen Ankles' Spark Fresh Health Fears For Prez

A mysterious bruise on the back of Trump's right hand reappeared on Tuesday, as he spoke to reporters outside the White House.

A C-SPAN camera zoomed in and revealed a large patch of flesh-colored makeup concealer covering the top of his hand.

The same bruise surfaced last month while in the White House War Room as the president stood alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and other top military officials when the U.S. bombed three separate Iranian nuclear sites.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."