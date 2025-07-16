Your tip
Trump, 79, Uses Flesh-Colored Make-up to Cover Mysterious Bruise on Right Hand — as 'Swollen Ankles' Spark Fresh Health Fears For Prez

Split photo of Donald Trump and hand
Source: mega/C-Span

Flesh-colored makeup covered Donald Trump's hand as he spoke to reporters.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

New fears for President Trump's health have been sparked, RadarOnline.com can report, after recent photos of the 79-year-old exposed some concerning cosmetic secrets.

The president could be seen with a large bruise on his hand, while his ankles looked swollen as he attended a soccer match over the weekend.

Photo of President Trump
Source: mega

Trump was on his way to Pittsburgh for an event.

A mysterious bruise on the back of Trump's right hand reappeared on Tuesday, as he spoke to reporters outside the White House.

A C-SPAN camera zoomed in and revealed a large patch of flesh-colored makeup concealer covering the top of his hand.

The same bruise surfaced last month while in the White House War Room as the president stood alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and other top military officials when the U.S. bombed three separate Iranian nuclear sites.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Bruises and Boo-boos

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The same bruise could be seen on his hand in June.

However, a source told RadarOnline.com: "The same discoloration is still clearly visible on his hand in the war room picture."

The insider said the bruise is obviously cause for concern, especially considering the president's advanced age and rumored cognitive failures.

"It's an alarming sign when someone with potential illnesses as varied as dementia and syphilis has the world's security in the palm of his hands," the source added.

More questions were raised on Sunday, when the president and first lady Melania attended the FIFA Club World Cup finals match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as a promotion and preview of the formal World Cup, which will be played in America.

As Trump sat and watched, some attendees pointed out his swollen-looking ankles, which could be an indication of poor blood flow, deep vein thrombosis, congestive heart failure, or kidney or liver disease.

Voter Concern

Trump at World Cup exhibition
Source: mega

Soccer fans noticed the swelling in the president's ankles as he watched a FIFA match.

Trump is the oldest person to ever be elected for a second term as U.S. president in history.

During the 2024 presidential race, he campaigned on how healthy he was compared to his opponent, Joe Biden.

Polls have shown that his health is of increasing concern to voters, and there has been speculation from psychiatrists that he may suffer from dementia.

Caught on Film

President Trump at Pittsburgh event.
Source: Mega

Aides blamed the bruise on Trump's vigorous handshaking.

And there have been several other concerns caught on film.

In December, Keith Edwards, a political analyst, shared a picture of Trump with a similar bruise on his hand, comparing it to one seen on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death.

He was also previously pictured with a similar bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, where the two focused on the war in Ukraine.

And snaps of the business mogul at a UFC bout showed him sporting a large lump in his trousers, which some health experts believe could be a catheter.

