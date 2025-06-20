Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Sparks Wild Dementia, Cancer and Syphilis Fears After He's Spotted With Yet Another Mystery Bruise — And 'Secret Catheter' Bulge

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been spotted with yet another bruise on his hand, prompting fresh health fears.

June 20 2025, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has sparked fresh heath fears after he was once again spotted with a huge bruise on his hand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal close up shots of the president, 79, detected the bruise covered almost the entirety of his right hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Lump In Trousers

melania trump donald trump
Source: mega

Trump, here with wife Melania, is believed to be using a catheter.

Article continues below advertisement

It comes after snaps of the business mogul at a UFC bout last week showed him sporting a large lump in his trousers, which some health experts believe could be a catheter.

Trump's ongoing health worries have alerted political commentators who highlighted how his predecessor Joe Biden's wellbeing was a constant subject for his right-wing detractors, while the same voices are eerily quiet about the current U.S. leader's potential health woes or cognitive sharpness.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden Attackers Silent on Trump

joe biden splashed k taxpayers cash robert de niro hotel million travel expenses one year
Source: MEGA

Political experts have accuse right wing critics of Joe Biden of being silent regarding Trump's health.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to X, Ron Filipkowski, from MeidasTouch.com, wrote: "The same people who can't stop talking about Biden's health won't ask Trump why this keeps happening."

Online sleuths have been busy theorising about the cause of the bruise, with dehydration from intravenous fluids being one guess,

One wrote: "My guess... considering the number of Diet Cokes he allegedly drinks, he is consistently dehydrated, and most likely getting fluids, maybe even daily, which eventually will lead to bruising, which he'd ensure it was covered up.

"Even though many people get fluids for dehydration, God forbid he look incapable of doing his job for a medical reason versus incapable of doing his job because he's just ignorant."

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump ridiculed sharing ai photo himself new pope
Source: MEGA

Trump's love for Diet Coke has also been linked to his apparent health decline.

Article continues below advertisement

Some have even suggested it might be a sign of heart failure, recalling similar symptoms in relatives with the condition.

Another added: "Looks like edema caused by heart failure.

"My dad's hands looked like that towards the end of his life's. Many smart people are saying syphilis. That's what they're saying. Covering the scars with makeup."

Article continues below advertisement

Dementia Fears

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Trump's rumored catheter could be a possible sign of dementia, claim some X users.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Brad Pitt Gives Massive Public Clue Relationship With Ines de Ramon is 'Showmance': 'He Treats Her Like a Stranger'

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: 'Small Man Syndrome': Donald Trump Mauled for Splurging Fortune to Erect Two 'Giant Phalluses' at White House

Article continues below advertisement

This week has seen Trump's trousers become the centre of wild speculation, with some observers hinting at possible severe dementia.

The odd bulge was noticeable during his latest stint in the Rose Garden.

An X user declared: "Appears Trump is wearing a catheter," as they circulated the buzzworthy snaps of Trump that sparked discussions Monday night.

Another chimed in on X with their hypothesis, saying: "Foley catheter. Urinary incontinence is a symptom of late-stage Prefrontal Temporal Dementia."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Trump previously spotted red marks on his hand, which health experts claim could be a sign of a symptom of syphilis.

In January 2024, pictures showed Trump's hands covered in red marks, which health experts claims could be a sign of a symptom of syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection.

Democratic political consultant James Carville said a "number of MDs" had confirmed to him the marks were a sign of "secondary syphilis."

He added: "They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores.

"And I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis.

"All right, I think I think there's a good chance this man has 'the clap' and I'm not being particularly secretive about it."

In April this year, a White House physician claimed Trump was in "excellent cognitive and physical health" after his first annual physical.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.