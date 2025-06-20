Donald Trump Sparks Wild Dementia, Cancer and Syphilis Fears After He's Spotted With Yet Another Mystery Bruise — And 'Secret Catheter' Bulge
Donald Trump has sparked fresh heath fears after he was once again spotted with a huge bruise on his hand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal close up shots of the president, 79, detected the bruise covered almost the entirety of his right hand.
Lump In Trousers
It comes after snaps of the business mogul at a UFC bout last week showed him sporting a large lump in his trousers, which some health experts believe could be a catheter.
Trump's ongoing health worries have alerted political commentators who highlighted how his predecessor Joe Biden's wellbeing was a constant subject for his right-wing detractors, while the same voices are eerily quiet about the current U.S. leader's potential health woes or cognitive sharpness.
Biden Attackers Silent on Trump
Taking to X, Ron Filipkowski, from MeidasTouch.com, wrote: "The same people who can't stop talking about Biden's health won't ask Trump why this keeps happening."
Online sleuths have been busy theorising about the cause of the bruise, with dehydration from intravenous fluids being one guess,
One wrote: "My guess... considering the number of Diet Cokes he allegedly drinks, he is consistently dehydrated, and most likely getting fluids, maybe even daily, which eventually will lead to bruising, which he'd ensure it was covered up.
"Even though many people get fluids for dehydration, God forbid he look incapable of doing his job for a medical reason versus incapable of doing his job because he's just ignorant."
Some have even suggested it might be a sign of heart failure, recalling similar symptoms in relatives with the condition.
Another added: "Looks like edema caused by heart failure.
"My dad's hands looked like that towards the end of his life's. Many smart people are saying syphilis. That's what they're saying. Covering the scars with makeup."
Dementia Fears
This week has seen Trump's trousers become the centre of wild speculation, with some observers hinting at possible severe dementia.
The odd bulge was noticeable during his latest stint in the Rose Garden.
An X user declared: "Appears Trump is wearing a catheter," as they circulated the buzzworthy snaps of Trump that sparked discussions Monday night.
Another chimed in on X with their hypothesis, saying: "Foley catheter. Urinary incontinence is a symptom of late-stage Prefrontal Temporal Dementia."
In January 2024, pictures showed Trump's hands covered in red marks, which health experts claims could be a sign of a symptom of syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection.
Democratic political consultant James Carville said a "number of MDs" had confirmed to him the marks were a sign of "secondary syphilis."
He added: "They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores.
"And I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis.
"All right, I think I think there's a good chance this man has 'the clap' and I'm not being particularly secretive about it."
In April this year, a White House physician claimed Trump was in "excellent cognitive and physical health" after his first annual physical.