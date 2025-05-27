Donald Trump Dementia Rumors In Overdrive As He's 'Displaying Obvious Signs of Decline' — Which Experts Warn Are Being Heightened by 'Emotional Overload'

Donald Trump has dementia... at least that's what his many critics are once again claiming, after the President appeared to lose his marbles on Truth Social following Russia's aerial assault on Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Trump, 78, also went off on Vladimir Putin in a live interview, leading Russia to accuse him of suffering an "emotional overload."

'I Don't Like It At All!'

Source: @CTVNews/YouTube Trump went off on Vladimir Putin following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine on Sunday, May 25, an attack that left at least 12 people dead, Trump went off on Truth Social: "Something has happened to (Putin). He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" "I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added. Trump's bashing of Putin, 72, did not end there as he later told reporters: "I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all." The controversial politician also claimed he would "absolutely" consider more sanctions on Russia if their attacks continued.

Source: MEGA The Kremlin noted the president's 'emotional overload,' following his comments.

However, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was not moved much by Trump's comments, blaming them on "emotional overload," but still thanking him for attempting to end the war. "We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process," Peskov told reporters. "Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions." Trump's critics claimed the Republican's behavior could also be blamed on him potentially suffering from dementia.

"Trump’s dementia decline is on full display in his posts," one person on X theorized, as another said, "It's not Putin who's gone crazy, but Trump; this is hereditary for all US presidents, a chair and dementia as a gift." A user went off: "America and indeed the whole world should worry about Trump's mental state," and one raged, "The level of derangement & demented behavior is off the charts."

Trump's Dementia?

Source: MEGA The 78-year-old's ramblings are just one reason many believe he's suffering from dementia.

Trump's harsher critics aren't the only ones accusing him of suffering from dementia; psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner believes it, too. After previously claiming "there is absolutely no doubt” Trump has dementia, Dr. Gartner explained his reasoning in an interview. "When we’re diagnosing dementia, what we need to see is a deterioration of someone’s own baseline of functioning. What we see that a lot of people don’t appreciate is that when Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence," he said.

Dr. Gartner added: "His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential. He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lector and Silence of the Lambs." During his campaign rallies in 2024, Trump mentioned the fictitious serial killer numerous times, and at one point explained: “It’s a way of demeaning, they say ‘Hannibal Lecter, why would he mention (him)?’ Well, you know why, because he was a sick puppy, and we have sick puppies coming into our country.”

Source: MEGA Trump's administration have yet to release his medical records to close the book on his dementia rumors.