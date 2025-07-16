Your tip
WAR RAGES: Putin Ignores Trump's '50 Days' Tariff Threats as He Unleashes Huge Ukraine Attack — as Volodymyr Zelenskyy Camp Touts 'Agent Melania' for Turning Prez Against Russia

Split photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump has apparently helped husband Donald make decisions about dealing with Vladimir Putin.

July 16 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has laughed off President Trump's demand for a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump's support of Putin seems to have lessened – something critics credit to "Agent Melania" and her influence on the president's plans.

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

The Russian president has repeatedly promised Trump one thing, while then doing the exact opposite.

Putin quickly dismissed Trump's threat of 100 percent tariffs and additional sanctions on Russia and its trading partners.

If anything, some experts believe it's only given the Russian leader a green light to intensify the conflict for the next 49 days.

Russia has been relentless in its bombing of its neighbor Ukraine, despite Trump's warning. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reasoned: "We're already dealing with an unprecedented number of sanctions and managing well. I have no doubt we'll handle these new measures too."

This after Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said: "Any attempts to make demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Secret Agent Woman

melania trump
Source: MEGA

Donald said his wife fact checks him on the Ukraine War.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are celebrating Trump's apparent change of heart with Russia, and have praised his wife Melania as their own "undercover agent."

Trump told reporters Tuesday Melania has been pseudo-advising him on developments overseas – and points out when Putin says one thing but then does another.

"I go home, I tell the first lady: 'I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,'" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "She said: 'Really? Another city was just hit.'"

He added: "We thought we had a deal numerous times. I get home, I'd say, 'First Lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we're finished.' And then I'd turn on the television or she'll say to me one time, 'Well that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home.'"

Melania Trump

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania has been dubbed a de facto Ukraine supporter.

Almost immediately, X.com users dubbed Trump's wife "Agent Melania Trumpenko" and photoshopped the former model into a Ukrainian supporter.

X users also tweeted their surprise and support of her declaration.

One person tweeted: "It’s so weird that Trump has done a total 180 on helping Ukraine. What’s even weirder is that he says Melania was the person who made him realize he was being played by Putin."

Another noted: "Melania singlehandedly doing more for Ukraine than the entire GOP," as a third said: "I would like to nominate Melania Trump for the (Nobel Prize)."

One person confessed: "I didn’t have Melania Trump being the one to tip the scales in favor of Ukraine aid on my bingo card."

While one person encouraged: "Oh, stop pretending you had no idea Melania Trump has been rooting for Ukraine all this time."

Melania Missing

donald trump
Source: MEGA

She has kept a relatively low profile during Donald's second term.

Melania has been noticeably absent from the public during Trump's second term as president, as rumors persist she is at further odds with her presidential husband.

Sources note Melania "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."

"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.

