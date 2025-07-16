WAR RAGES: Putin Ignores Trump's '50 Days' Tariff Threats as He Unleashes Huge Ukraine Attack — as Volodymyr Zelenskyy Camp Touts 'Agent Melania' for Turning Prez Against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are celebrating Trump's apparent change of heart with Russia, and have praised his wife Melania as their own "undercover agent."

Trump told reporters Tuesday Melania has been pseudo-advising him on developments overseas – and points out when Putin says one thing but then does another.

"I go home, I tell the first lady: 'I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,'" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "She said: 'Really? Another city was just hit.'"

He added: "We thought we had a deal numerous times. I get home, I'd say, 'First Lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we're finished.' And then I'd turn on the television or she'll say to me one time, 'Well that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home.'"