Trump famously promised during his campaign for a second term to end the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict on "day one" – and it seems he was previously prepared to put his military where his mouth is.

In newly leaked audio, the former-and-future president told a 2024 fundraising crowd about a warning he had given the leaders years earlier.

Trump can be heard on the tape relaying: "With Putin I said, 'If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s--- out of Moscow. I'm telling you I have no choice.'"

The business tycoon said Putin fired back: "I don't believe you, no way," to which he countered, "Way."