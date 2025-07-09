Trump Literally Goes Nuclear! Chilling Audio Leaked of The Don Threatening To 'Bomb The S--- Out of Moscow and Beijing' — Igniting Fresh World War 3 Terror
Donald Trump once threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was prepared to "bomb the s---" out of Moscow if it planned to invade Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can report.
And he can be heard on tape making similar threats to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a potential Beijing invasion of Taiwan.
Trump famously promised during his campaign for a second term to end the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict on "day one" – and it seems he was previously prepared to put his military where his mouth is.
In newly leaked audio, the former-and-future president told a 2024 fundraising crowd about a warning he had given the leaders years earlier.
Trump can be heard on the tape relaying: "With Putin I said, 'If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s--- out of Moscow. I'm telling you I have no choice.'"
The business tycoon said Putin fired back: "I don't believe you, no way," to which he countered, "Way."
Bombs Away
Later, Trump revealed he made Xi and China the same deal: "I said the same thing to them, I said, 'If you go into Taiwan I'm going to bomb the s--- out of Beijing.' (Xi) thought I was crazy."
The remarks came from a series of fundraisers in New York and Florida, on tapes obtained by reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf for their new book, 2024. CNN was the first outlet to release the recordings.
Fake News?
After the release, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media outlets he questioned the authenticity of the tapes.
"The fact is that there were no telephone conversations then," he said. "After all, we are talking, as far as I understand, about the period when Trump was not yet the president of the United States."
He added: "Whether this is fake or not, we also do not know. There are a lot of fakes now. Often, there are many more fakes than true information. And we always proceed from this when we analyze certain news."
Russian Response
The president has not been shy about speaking sharply with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, and previously tries to pressure Ukraine premier Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
In March, a White House official said: "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well."
Trump also launched a fresh attack on Zelensky in a statement on social media, insisting the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not rapidly commit to a ceasefire with Russia.
When contacted for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly deflected the blame for the ongoing conflict to Joe Biden, saying "Russia never dared invade Ukraine" during Trump's first term.
"Thanks to this President's leadership, America is once again the leader of the free world, and peace through strength is restored," Kelly said in a statement to Newsweek. "Trump won on an America First agenda, and he is working hard to implement the mandate the American people gave him."