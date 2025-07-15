Your tip
WW3 Tension Explodes as Vladimir Putin 'Giving Detailed Thought to Using Nukes in Ukraine' in Wake of Trump's 50-day Ultimatum

Split photo of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Nuclear tensions have ratcheted up after Donald Trump threatened Russia with a 100 percent tariff.

July 15 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Fears of a nuclear holocaust have exploded after Russia rejected a President Trump "ultimatum" to sign a ceasefire deal and end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The president has already promised severe 100 percent secondary tariffs on Moscow if they continue to attack Ukraine, and previously boasted about being able to "bomb the s---" out of Russia for its invasion.

dead putin kremlin phonies body doubles power war
Source: MEGA

Trump implored Russian president Vladimir Putin to agree to a cease-fire with Ukraine.

Russia continued to bomb Ukraine overnight Tuesday, despite Trump's warning. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said "any attempts to make demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

The bickering between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has neighboring countries concerned. In an op-ed in London's Telegraph, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Colonel and expert on weapons of mass destruction, wrote the threat of nuclear retaliation is more real than ever.

"Nuclear deterrence relies on parity and equilibrium to be effective, and this stance has been severely shaken by some of the US president’s comments about Europe in recent months," he wrote. "That may have given the Kremlin the indication that the US would not react if Russia used a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine or even in Europe.

"The fact that Putin and his gangsters have threatened nuclear attack continuously since the wider war in Ukraine began suggests they are thinking about it in detail. As three days have become three years plus, they may think they can finish off Ukraine quickly with tactical nukes, and we would not react."

Bombs Away

Zelensky's Warning: Ukraine Set to Strike Any Threat in Russia
Source: Newsflash

Bombs have continued to fall on both warring countries.

Trump famously promised during his campaign for a second term to end the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict on "day one" – and it seems he was previously prepared to put his military where his mouth is.

In recently leaked audio, the former-and-future president told a 2024 fundraising crowd about a warning he had given the leaders years earlier.

Trump can be heard on the tape relaying: "With Putin I said, 'If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s--- out of Moscow. I'm telling you I have no choice.'"

The business tycoon said Putin fired back: "I don't believe you, no way," to which he countered, "Way."

Under Pressure

trump putin
Source: MEGA

Trump previously threatened to 'bomb the s---' out of Russia.

The president has not been shy about speaking sharply with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, and previously tried to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to an unconditional ceasefire of his own.

In March, a White House official said: "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well."

Biden's Fault?

donald trump spongebob squarepants federal employees elon musk doge email
Source: MEGA

The president promised to end the conflict on his first day back in office.

Trump also launched a fresh attack on Zelensky in a statement on social media, insisting the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not rapidly commit to a ceasefire with Russia.

When contacted for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly deflected the blame for the ongoing conflict to Joe Biden, saying, "Russia never dared invade Ukraine" during Trump's first term.

"Thanks to this President's leadership, America is once again the leader of the free world, and peace through strength is restored," Kelly said in a statement to Newsweek. "Trump won on an America First agenda, and he is working hard to implement the mandate the American people gave him."

