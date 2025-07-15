WW3 Tension Explodes as Vladimir Putin 'Giving Detailed Thought to Using Nukes in Ukraine' in Wake of Trump's 50-day Ultimatum

Russia continued to bomb Ukraine overnight Tuesday, despite Trump's warning. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said "any attempts to make demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

The bickering between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has neighboring countries concerned. In an op-ed in London's Telegraph, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Colonel and expert on weapons of mass destruction, wrote the threat of nuclear retaliation is more real than ever.

"Nuclear deterrence relies on parity and equilibrium to be effective, and this stance has been severely shaken by some of the US president’s comments about Europe in recent months," he wrote. "That may have given the Kremlin the indication that the US would not react if Russia used a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine or even in Europe.

"The fact that Putin and his gangsters have threatened nuclear attack continuously since the wider war in Ukraine began suggests they are thinking about it in detail. As three days have become three years plus, they may think they can finish off Ukraine quickly with tactical nukes, and we would not react."