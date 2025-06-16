EXCLUSIVE: Donald and Melania Trump's 'Secret Divorce' Revealed — Expert Rocks President By Branding Their Marriage a Sham as First Lady 'F------ Hates His Guts'
Melania Trump's appearance next to her husband Donald at Saturday's military parade was one of the few times the couple has been seen together recently.
One expert on the First Family has revealed there is a reason the president's wife has been missing in action, RadarOnline.com can report.
She 'Hates' Him
Melania, 54, has been noticeably absent from the public during Trump's second term as president.
Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may be separated.
"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f---ing guts'."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the first lady has spent less than four weeks at the White House during Trump's second term.
Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why.
"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, porn stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife...should I go on?"
Melania's Vanishing Act
Since Trump began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll. She also joined him to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in April.
Sources note Melania "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."
"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.
Melania is Trump’s third wife. They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.
The former Yugoslavian model is the second foreign-born first lady of the United States.
Happily Ever After?
For all their rumored marital issues, the Trumps have their supporters. Anita McBride, an expert on American first ladies and their legacies, disputed speculation the two are no longer together.
"I think it's a marriage that works for them," she said. "Maybe it's not your definition of a happy marriage, maybe it might not be mine, but it's certainly theirs.
"Whether she's in New York and he's here, or she's in Florida and he's in New York, their life is working pretty well for them. So I think any attempt to try and say they're unhappy or that they're apart from each other all the time, I think that's a lot of wasted words. I really do."
Wolff isn't buying that.
"These are two people who live separate lives," he insisted. "Everything is separate. They are not together."