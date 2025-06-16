EXCLUSIVE: Donald and Melania Trump's 'Secret Divorce' Revealed — Expert Rocks President By Branding Their Marriage a Sham as First Lady 'F------ Hates His Guts'

Since Trump began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll. She also joined him to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in April.

Sources note Melania "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."

"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.

Melania is Trump’s third wife. They married in 2005, and Melania became a naturalized citizen in 2006.

The former Yugoslavian model is the second foreign-born first lady of the United States.