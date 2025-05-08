“We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.

The outlet also claimed the 55-year-old "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."

Ever since the president began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, according to the report, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Also in April, Melania joined Donald to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.