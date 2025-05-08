Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Melania Trump

Where’s Melania? First Lady Has Spent Fewer Than 14 Days at the White House Since Trump Was Inaugurated 108 Days Ago — as Insiders Declare Her ‘Whereabouts … the Most Sensitive of Subjects’

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is staying out of the spotlight these days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Melania Trump has essentially been a ghost when it comes to time spent at the White House ever since her husband, Donald Trump, kicked off his second presidential term 108 days ago.

The First Lady has reportedly been at the White House about two weeks, but a source claimed that number may be even lower, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Missing Melania

where is melania
Source: MEGA

Melania has seemingly stayed away from the White House during her husband's second term.

“We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.

The outlet also claimed the 55-year-old "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."

Ever since the president began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, according to the report, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Also in April, Melania joined Donald to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Article continues below advertisement

wheres melania trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady did attend the Easter Egg Roll, just one of her few public outings.

Shawn McCreesh, the White House correspondent behind the report, added: "As the weeks pass by at the White House, the corner of the residence long used by first ladies remains dark, because this first lady does not really live in Washington.

"Administration officials say she is at the White House more often than the public knows, but when exactly, and for how long, these officials will not (or perhaps cannot) say for certain."

"It’s like having Greta Garbo as first lady," McCreesh added, referring to the famous actress who was known for staying away from the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mystery Behind It All

Melania's few appearances are said to be "among the most sensitive of subjects in this White House... it only adds to the intrigue."

Despite the reports, close pal Paolo Zampolli, who introduced Melania to the Trump family, said all is well: “She loves the White House, and she loves the role of serving as our first lady."

However, while Melania is expected to make a public appearance on Thursday, May 8, to unveil a postage stamp honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush, she is not expected to join her husband on his upcoming tour of the Middle East.

Article continues below advertisement

wheres melania trump
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old has reportedly spent just 14 days at the White House since January.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid's Family Endorse Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Despite 20-YEAR Age Gap As They Boast 'She's Never Been Happier' In Snipe At Ex Zayn Malik

Split photo of Liam Payne, Liam Payne with Bear

Tragic One Direction Star Liam Payne Left His Entire $32million Fortune To Son Bear, 8, Leaving Girlfriend Kate Cassidy NOTHING — Despite Plans to Marry

They may not be spotted in public together much these days, but that does not mean Melania and Donald's romance is floundering. The high profile pair – who tied the knot in 2005 – showed off some PDA while in Rome in April, a sign that things are back to being hot and heavy.

The two were seen holding hands and laughing with one another, and even topped off their good time with a kiss.

"This is a solid partnership. They have been married 20 years, there is a synergy between them," a previous source said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

first lady melania trump plastic surgery rumors mar a lago polling
Source: MEGA

Some believe Melania is incredibly unhappy in her marriage.

A previous "cold" appearance by the duo sparked a "Free Melania" campaign, as many claimed she was trouble.

"The narrative that Melania is a hostage in this marriage is a liberal fantasy that someone like her cannot be that close to someone like him," another source said, adding the campaign was "patronizing."

They continued: "It's very diminishing to her to say that she is caught. These faux concerns are always couched in terms of sympathy, but they really diminish her agency and render her an un-powerful women."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.