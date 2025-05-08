Where’s Melania? First Lady Has Spent Fewer Than 14 Days at the White House Since Trump Was Inaugurated 108 Days Ago — as Insiders Declare Her ‘Whereabouts … the Most Sensitive of Subjects’
Melania Trump has essentially been a ghost when it comes to time spent at the White House ever since her husband, Donald Trump, kicked off his second presidential term 108 days ago.
The First Lady has reportedly been at the White House about two weeks, but a source claimed that number may be even lower, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Missing Melania
“We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.
The outlet also claimed the 55-year-old "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."
Ever since the president began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, according to the report, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Also in April, Melania joined Donald to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
Shawn McCreesh, the White House correspondent behind the report, added: "As the weeks pass by at the White House, the corner of the residence long used by first ladies remains dark, because this first lady does not really live in Washington.
"Administration officials say she is at the White House more often than the public knows, but when exactly, and for how long, these officials will not (or perhaps cannot) say for certain."
"It’s like having Greta Garbo as first lady," McCreesh added, referring to the famous actress who was known for staying away from the limelight.
The Mystery Behind It All
Melania's few appearances are said to be "among the most sensitive of subjects in this White House... it only adds to the intrigue."
Despite the reports, close pal Paolo Zampolli, who introduced Melania to the Trump family, said all is well: “She loves the White House, and she loves the role of serving as our first lady."
However, while Melania is expected to make a public appearance on Thursday, May 8, to unveil a postage stamp honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush, she is not expected to join her husband on his upcoming tour of the Middle East.
They may not be spotted in public together much these days, but that does not mean Melania and Donald's romance is floundering. The high profile pair – who tied the knot in 2005 – showed off some PDA while in Rome in April, a sign that things are back to being hot and heavy.
The two were seen holding hands and laughing with one another, and even topped off their good time with a kiss.
"This is a solid partnership. They have been married 20 years, there is a synergy between them," a previous source said.
A previous "cold" appearance by the duo sparked a "Free Melania" campaign, as many claimed she was trouble.
"The narrative that Melania is a hostage in this marriage is a liberal fantasy that someone like her cannot be that close to someone like him," another source said, adding the campaign was "patronizing."
They continued: "It's very diminishing to her to say that she is caught. These faux concerns are always couched in terms of sympathy, but they really diminish her agency and render her an un-powerful women."