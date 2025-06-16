Jimmy Kimmel Takes Fresh Swipe at The Don at No Kings Protest After Branding 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Totally 'Reasonable'

Kimmel wrote on Instagram: "A huge, inspiring and yes – peaceful – turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good.

"The event was one of dozens of peaceful protests held in and around the Los Angeles area."

The "No Kings" name of the protests refers to criticism Trump has overstepped the limits of presidential power in his second term.

Kimmel added: "I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents.

"I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are 'Love one another.' It really is as simple as that. #NoKings"