Jimmy Kimmel Takes Fresh Swipe at The Don at No Kings Protest After Branding 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Totally 'Reasonable'
Jimmy Kimmel has taken a fresh swipe at the President by wearing an anti-Donald Trump T-shirt while attending a No Kings protest against the Republican leader.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show host, 57, posed up for a snap alongside his parents Joan and James, who were also at the peaceful rally in Los Angeles, and made his thoughts on Trump abundantly clear courtesy of his clothing.
Kimmel Takes Down Trump
He wore a white T-shirt sporting a twist on Trump's "Make America Great Again" with what looked like a home-made message reading "Make America Good Again!" written on it in red and blue lettering.
On his head, the comedian wore a red hat similar to the MAGA hats worn by Trump supporters which read "I Am A F-ing Idiot" in a photo with his mom and dad on social media.
Kimmel wore an old Obama campaign T-shirt featuring former president Barack Obama and the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, along with an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.
Homemade T-Shirt
Kimmel wrote on Instagram: "A huge, inspiring and yes – peaceful – turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good.
"The event was one of dozens of peaceful protests held in and around the Los Angeles area."
The "No Kings" name of the protests refers to criticism Trump has overstepped the limits of presidential power in his second term.
Kimmel added: "I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents.
"I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are 'Love one another.' It really is as simple as that. #NoKings"
Trump Is 'Dangerous'
'Project Runaway' Alum 'Shot And Killed' At Anti-Trump 'No Kings' Rally After Reality Star Attended Protest to Protect 'Basic Human Rights'
Speaking in October, Kimmel said any "reasonable person… should have Trump derangement syndrome," while describing the soon-to-be president as "dangerous."
He added: "I laugh when people say, 'Oh, you’ve got Trump derangement syndrome.' If you're a reasonable person, you should have Trump derangement syndrome.
"I think he has derangement syndrome about us, too."
Kimmel regularly skewers Trump, who has just turned 79, on his chat show, while the business mogul has slammed the TV personality as "dumb" and called his ratings "terrible'"
The funnyman added: "The fact of the matter is, this is a dangerous person. This is a stupid person. And that’s a bad combination."
Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York last year before he became President related to a hush money scheme, was "literally running for his freedom," Kimmel claimed.
He added: "I keep forgetting it and I have to keep reminding myself — is he’s not just running for president, he's running to stay out of prison. And that's a pretty powerful thing.”