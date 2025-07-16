Caitlyn Jenner's Agony — Reality Star's Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal ATV Crash

Following the tragedy, Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told DailyMail.com that Hutchins was riding in a 2013 Polaris when she struck a gray 2016 Mazda 6.

He told the site: "It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.

"It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car."

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene, and a rescue team had to climb down the cliff to recover her body.

The other individuals involved in the crash were not injured and remained at the scene for the police to arrive.

Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.