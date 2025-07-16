Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner's Agony — Reality Star's Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal ATV Crash

photo of caitlyn jenner and sophia hutchins
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner's rumored lover Sophia Hutchins' cause of death has been revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Caitlyn Jenner's manager and rumored love Sophia Hutchins' cause of death has been revealed after her fatal ATV crash.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old died after plunging 350ft down a cliff near the reality star's Malibu home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia's Passing

Jenner recently made her first public appearance since Hutchins' death.
Source: MEGA

Jenner recently made her first public appearance since Hutchins' death.

Article continues below advertisement

Just weeks after the shocking passing, People magazine obtained a death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which indicates the 29-year-old died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The case remains open, but her manner of death has been ruled an accident.

According to reports, her ATV is believed to have struck the bumper of a moving car and was thrown down a ravine after she was "driving too fast."

Article continues below advertisement
The passengers in the other vehicle were uninjured.
Source: MEGA

The passengers in the other vehicle were uninjured.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the tragedy, Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told DailyMail.com that Hutchins was riding in a 2013 Polaris when she struck a gray 2016 Mazda 6.

He told the site: "It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.

"It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car."

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene, and a rescue team had to climb down the cliff to recover her body.

The other individuals involved in the crash were not injured and remained at the scene for the police to arrive.

Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Cait's Shock

Their close bond led to dating rumors.
Source: MEGA

Their close bond led to dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Hutchins and Jenner have been working together – and rumored to be romantically involved – after the two met back in 2015 when the Olympian announced her transition.

Shortly after Hutchin's death, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Caitlyn is numb with shock. She is absolutely devastated and can't believe what's happened. Sophia was a big part of her life."

Back in 2017, Hutchins moved into Jenner's $3.5million Malibu mansion and began working as the star's manager.

Hutchins took over that gig after Jenner split from her ex-wife in 2015, the very famous momager Kris Jenner, 69.

Over the years, Hutchins appeared in multiple episodes alongside Jenner in the television documentary series I Am Cait.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Drags 'Repulsive' Husband Mark Consuelos Over His 'Disgusting' Morning Sex Routine

Split photo of Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks Boasts Wife Trisha Yearwood Is a 'Gift to the World' as Country Singer Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds' — After He's Accused of Rape

Article continues below advertisement

Relationship Questions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jenner and Hutchins insisted they were only friends amid the rumors.
Source: MEGA

Jenner and Hutchins insisted they were only friends amid the rumors.

For many years, rumors swirled the two were romantically involved – which they both denied.

Hutchins previously claimed they "were never romantically involved" before adding: "Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship."

Despite Jenner's split with Kris, the very famous family still kept their strong bond intact, which included Hutchins.

In 2020, Hutchins posed for an online ad campaign for Kim Kardashian's very famous clothing line, SKIMS.

She even had a strong relationship with Jenner's kids, which includes Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Hutchins previously said: "I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.