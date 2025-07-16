Caitlyn Jenner's Agony — Reality Star's Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins' Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal ATV Crash
Caitlyn Jenner's manager and rumored love Sophia Hutchins' cause of death has been revealed after her fatal ATV crash.
Earlier this month, the 29-year-old died after plunging 350ft down a cliff near the reality star's Malibu home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sophia's Passing
Just weeks after the shocking passing, People magazine obtained a death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which indicates the 29-year-old died from multiple blunt force injuries.
The case remains open, but her manner of death has been ruled an accident.
According to reports, her ATV is believed to have struck the bumper of a moving car and was thrown down a ravine after she was "driving too fast."
Following the tragedy, Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told DailyMail.com that Hutchins was riding in a 2013 Polaris when she struck a gray 2016 Mazda 6.
He told the site: "It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.
"It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car."
Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene, and a rescue team had to climb down the cliff to recover her body.
The other individuals involved in the crash were not injured and remained at the scene for the police to arrive.
Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.
Cait's Shock
Hutchins and Jenner have been working together – and rumored to be romantically involved – after the two met back in 2015 when the Olympian announced her transition.
Shortly after Hutchin's death, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Caitlyn is numb with shock. She is absolutely devastated and can't believe what's happened. Sophia was a big part of her life."
Back in 2017, Hutchins moved into Jenner's $3.5million Malibu mansion and began working as the star's manager.
Hutchins took over that gig after Jenner split from her ex-wife in 2015, the very famous momager Kris Jenner, 69.
Over the years, Hutchins appeared in multiple episodes alongside Jenner in the television documentary series I Am Cait.
Relationship Questions
For many years, rumors swirled the two were romantically involved – which they both denied.
Hutchins previously claimed they "were never romantically involved" before adding: "Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship."
Despite Jenner's split with Kris, the very famous family still kept their strong bond intact, which included Hutchins.
In 2020, Hutchins posed for an online ad campaign for Kim Kardashian's very famous clothing line, SKIMS.
She even had a strong relationship with Jenner's kids, which includes Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Hutchins previously said: "I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall."