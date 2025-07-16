Kelly Ripa Drags 'Repulsive' Husband Mark Consuelos Over His 'Disgusting' Morning Sex Routine
It turns out Mark Consuelos is a morning guy in more ways than just his talk show with wife Kelly Ripa. She said her Live with Kelly and Mark cohost has a loathsome habit when it comes to their sex life that is a total turnoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I find it disgusting,” Kelly, 55, said of Mark's proclivity of only wanting to get it on first thing in the morning during a podcast appearance on Wednesday, July 15. Unfortunately, she has been unable to break her man's habit of only wanting to make love around sunrise.
“He’s a guy. He’s never going to learn," Kelly huffed. "I have a retainer in, I gotta rip that out. And he’s got his nasal strips on. It’s like we are the most repulsive, disgusting [people]. I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning.”
Kelly Ripa Loves Her Hanky Panky Night
Kelly's body clock is the exact opposite of her husband's for when she's in the mood to hit the sheets, which leaves her in a snit.
“I said to him, ‘Here’s the thing, There needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. It feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way, and now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way. And my way’s at night only,'” the ABC personality dished.
Fortunately for Kelly, Mark's morning horniness became toned down once he replaced Ryan Seacrest on Live in 2023.
“The greatest thing about this job, this thing has almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week — which is like a miracle," she sighed with relief.
Kelly then joked that she hopes their morning cohosting gig continues until he's no longer able to pitch a tent.
She joked: “May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction. He’s in his mid-50s now. Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!”
Still So Hot For Each Other
Despite her objections to morning intimacy, Kelly and Mark remain one of the most devoted celebrity couples after celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary in May.
The duo met while playing lovers Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos on the now defunct ABC soap opera All My Children starting in 1995.
Before their screen test, Kelly was shown Mark's picture by the casting director and had a love-at-first-sight moment.
"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it, And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment," she raved on a 2018 podcast. "At that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone."
Mark changed everything for the actress, as they eloped to Las Vegas in May 1996. The couple welcomed their first child, son Michael Consuelos, 28, in June 1997. Daughter Lola, 24, was born in June 2001 and the pair rounded out their family when son Joaquin, 22, came along in February 2003.
'Total Freak Show'
Kelly and Mark dished about how once they became empty nesters when Joaquin left for college, their hot two-person household turned into a "freak show."
“The first one is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it’s just us,’” she explained during a May discussion on Live.
“And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want,” she added with plenty of sass, eliciting a sly smile from Mark.
“Total freak show all the time," Kelly said about their provocative home life.