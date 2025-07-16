Kelly Ripa Drags 'Repulsive' Husband Mark Consuelos Over His 'Disgusting' Morning Sex Routine

Kelly's body clock is the exact opposite of her husband's for when she's in the mood to hit the sheets, which leaves her in a snit.

“I said to him, ‘Here’s the thing, There needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. It feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way, and now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way. And my way’s at night only,'” the ABC personality dished.

Fortunately for Kelly, Mark's morning horniness became toned down once he replaced Ryan Seacrest on Live in 2023.

“The greatest thing about this job, this thing has almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week — which is like a miracle," she sighed with relief.

Kelly then joked that she hopes their morning cohosting gig continues until he's no longer able to pitch a tent.

She joked: “May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction. He’s in his mid-50s now. Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!”