'American Idol' Double Murder Crime Scene Photos Revealed: See the $5M Home Where Music Supervisor Robin Kaye and Her Husband Were Found Dead — As 22-Year-Old Suspect Is Nabbed
An arrest has been made in connection with the murders of an American Idol music producer and her husband, RadarOnline.com can share.
The couple, who were killed inside their $5million Los Angeles home, had recently been looking into additional security at the property, after fears they were being threatened by somebody.
Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were allegedly killed following a suspected burglary at their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino.
A day after their bodies were discovered inside their home, police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian.
Police believe Boordarian had been burglarizing Kaye's house while the couple was away on July 10.
He may have been ransacking their home for about 30 minutes before the couple returned and walked in on him, according to detectives.
Gruesome Discovery
The pair's bodies weren’t discovered until this past Monday, when cops carried out a welfare check after no one had heard from Kaye or Deluca for days.
Officers immediately found a broken window and blood in the entryway of the home.
The two were soon found in separate rooms, Kaye in the pantry and Deluca in a bathroom, each with gunshot wounds to the head.
Safety Fears
Neighbors in the affluent neighborhood said they didn't hear anything unusual that day. The home is described as one of the largest and most secure in the area, with high walls and spikes surrounding it.
Police say it's not yet clear if Kaye and Deluca were specifically targeted for the robbery, but weeks before her death, NBC4 Los Angeles reports Kaye had reached out to a private security firm amid fears for her safety.
The couple never ended up hiring the company.
Musical Legacy
Kaye had worked for the popular singing competitions American Idol and Lip Sync Battle from 2002 to 2023, and won numerous awards for her work.
She was on hand to see several contestants take home the Idol title, including Kelly Clarkson in the show's inaugural season.
Kaye had also been the music supervisor on Miss America specials, according to her IMDB, most recently in 2023.
A spokesman for American Idol told KCAL-TV in Los Angeles: "We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her.
"Robin will remain in our hearts forever, and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”
'Idol' Tragedies
The American Idol family has already seen its share of tragedies this year. In March, Doug Kiker, known as "The Singing Garbage Man," died at age 32, with his fans later learning the cause of death was due to a combined toxic effect of fentanyl, methadone, and amphetamines, as well as recent cocaine use.
The Alabama native became a cult favorite during the series' 18th season and went viral for his audition performance of Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts.
His sister Angela cried in a Facebook post: "This was completely unexpected.
"We are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves."