'American Idol' Double Murder Crime Scene Photos Revealed: See the $5M Home Where Music Supervisor Robin Kaye and Her Husband Were Found Dead — As 22-Year-Old Suspect Is Nabbed

Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were allegedly killed following a suspected burglary at their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino.

A day after their bodies were discovered inside their home, police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian.

Police believe Boordarian had been burglarizing Kaye's house while the couple was away on July 10.

He may have been ransacking their home for about 30 minutes before the couple returned and walked in on him, according to detectives.