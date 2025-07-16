Murdaugh Murders Update: Uncovered Text Messages Between Family Annihilator Alex and 'Drug Dealer' Are Revealed — As The Push For A New Trial Continues

Family annihilator Alex Murdaugh's defense team has ramped up their demand for a retrial, citing the discovery of text messages between the disgraced former attorney and his alleged drug dealer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In March 2023, a South Carolina jury convicted Alex of the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, after less than three hours of deliberation. He was handed two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian now claims the newly discovered text messages could have dramatically altered the jury's decision.