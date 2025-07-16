Murdaugh Murders Update: Uncovered Text Messages Between Family Annihilator Alex and 'Drug Dealer' Are Revealed — As The Push For A New Trial Continues
Family annihilator Alex Murdaugh's defense team has ramped up their demand for a retrial, citing the discovery of text messages between the disgraced former attorney and his alleged drug dealer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In March 2023, a South Carolina jury convicted Alex of the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, after less than three hours of deliberation. He was handed two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian now claims the newly discovered text messages could have dramatically altered the jury's decision.
Texts Give 'New Insight'
During an interview with Fox News Digital, Harpootlian said the uncovered text messages between Alex, 57, and his alleged drug dealer, Curtis 'Eddie' Smith, would have impacted their defense strategy.
He explained: "One of the big decisions in any trial like this is who you call as witnesses. We were not aware of these texts. Had we been, it may have made a difference in our decision.
"These messages offer new insight into the timeline of drug distributions, some of them happening the very week of the murders."
'Drug Distributions'
The communications between Smith and Alex took place in the days leading up to the double homicide.
In a message from June 3, four days before the murders, Smith texted Alex: "Hey Brother i need to come get the chech (sic) you got one with you or are you going to be around later."
Alex replied, saying he would be back in the afternoon, adding he "had to deal with some bulls--- this morning."
The day before Maggie and Paul were fatally shot at the family's hunting ranch, Alex texted Smith: "Call me back."
Potential Witness
The morning after the murders, Smith rapidly texted Alex, writing: "Tell me what I heard is not true."
He sent another message within two minutes pleading: "Call me please."
Alex never replied, and around 6:30 that evening, Smith sent a third message: "At fishing hole."
Harpootlian noted: "Those texts, the ones we don't have, indicate a little more of the timeline of those distributions, and some of them are the week of the murder."
He added: "And we were not aware of those. Had we been aware of these, it may have made a difference in our decision not to call Eddie Smith to the stand."
In addition to the never-before-seen text messages, Alex's defense attorney also expressed concern over Smith not being prosecuted, despite what he called "evidence" pointing to Smith being one of the biggest OxyContin dealers in the state.
Harpootlian said: "(He's) wandering the streets, I heard maybe out of the state, and we're perplexed why Eddie Smith has been given this preferential treatment when once Alex was convicted, there was no reason not to go ahead and prosecute him.
"Everybody else has pleaded guilty. Everybody else who was indicted has pleaded guilty except Eddie Smith. Now these texts would have given us additional information, we believe, and I've talked to (co-counsel) Jim Griffin.
"It might have made the difference in us calling him to the stand or not calling him to the stand. So yes, they're important."
Alex is already in the process of appealing his conviction, citing accusations of jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, who has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.