Garth Brooks Drools Wife Trisha Yearwood Is a 'Gift to the World' as Country Singer Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds' — After He's Accused of Rape
Garth Brooks is once again here to remind everyone that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, is everything to him, despite the iconic country singer dealing with a rape lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 63-year-old took to Instagram to gush over Yearwood's new album, The Mirror, which includes a track that seems to call out the couple's critics.
She's A 'Gift'
"I've never been more excited for you, Trisha," Brooks kicked off his caption, alongside a photo of him holding her album. "You’ve outdone yourself! The Mirror is my FAVORITE album you have ever made...the world is lucky to hear your voice, your stories, and your soul in this way."
He added: "This album, like you, is a gift to all of us!"
The Friends in Low Places also pulled back the curtain on their life and claimed he witnessed Yearwood, 60, "sign albums one night at the house. I jokingly asked her if she would sign one for me. She laughed and said if I wanted an album signed, I could click the link and buy one myself! Don’t mind if I do!"
The Shocking Lawsuit
Brooks turned off the comments section on the post, which may have been the best move, as he has been drowning in insults ever since his former hairstylist and makeup artist, known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit, accused him of sexually assaulting her.
According to a legal filing, Brooks forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. The lawsuit notes he talked vulgarly about sex, and allegedly mentioned his sexual fantasies, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
Is The Marriage Still Surviving?
Despite the vile accusations, Yearwood is said to be sticking by her husband of 20 years, as a recent insider claimed the pair "are doing absolutely fine as a couple. It didn’t affect their relationship at all."
Yearwood is also doing her best to make it clear she's done with trolls bashing their marriage, as in her new track, Bringing the Angels, it seems she's preparing to battle it out against critics.
In the song, Yearwood declares: "Somebody oughta get Hell on the line/Tell 'em I need a word/Well, they been throwin' stones at me/And some of y'all mighta heard."
She then rages: "Been puttin' me down all over town/And draggin' my name through the dirt/I didn't start this thing, just thought I'd ring/And tell 'em, for what it's worth."
In the chorus, Yearwood then warns: "You'd better roll up your sleeves, 'cause you 'bout to see/The fightin' side of me/."
Yearwood – who tied the knot with Brooks in 2005 – helped raise his daughters Taylor, August, and Allie, whom he welcomed with now ex-wife Sandy Mahl.
The She's In Love With the Boy singer, however, previously admitted the issues she ran into trying to balance her career and relationship.
"Marriage is tough no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise. (Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years," she said while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015.