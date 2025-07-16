Garth Brooks Drools Wife Trisha Yearwood Is a 'Gift to the World' as Country Singer Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds' — After He's Accused of Rape

"I've never been more excited for you, Trisha," Brooks kicked off his caption, alongside a photo of him holding her album. "You’ve outdone yourself! The Mirror is my FAVORITE album you have ever made...the world is lucky to hear your voice, your stories, and your soul in this way."

He added: "This album, like you, is a gift to all of us!"

The Friends in Low Places also pulled back the curtain on their life and claimed he witnessed Yearwood, 60, "sign albums one night at the house. I jokingly asked her if she would sign one for me. She laughed and said if I wanted an album signed, I could click the link and buy one myself! Don’t mind if I do!"