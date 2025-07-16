Rob Kardashian's Secret Pain: Reclusive Reality Star Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason He Refuses To Film For Family Hulu Show During Very Rare Appearance

Khloé teased that Rob might make an upcoming cameo on the Hulu show when asking if he would ever fully return.

"I love filming if it’s positive and natural and I’m feeling good about myself,” he explained. “I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me."

"Of course, I would film. Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don't is because I'm a homebody and I just choose my peace and happiness rather than filming," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared.

"I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable," he continued, before hinting that his weight gain was a reason behind his staying out of the spotlight. "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"

Sadly, Rob confessed that his insecurities have been gripping him for quite some time.

"I'm not going to put myself out there if I'm not comfortable with myself. I haven't been comfortable with myself in years, and also filming and doing all that, it's not for everybody. I choose my own happiness and peace," he divulged.