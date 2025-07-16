Rob Kardashian's Secret Pain: Reclusive Reality Star Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason He Refuses To Film For Family Hulu Show During Very Rare Appearance
Reclusive Rob Kardashian finally surfaced to make a rare appearance on sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonderland podcast to explain how insecurity over his appearance has kept him away from filming the family's reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Khloé, 41, devoted the episode to clearing up rumors about herself and her famous family. She told viewers there were a few things about Rob, 38, that she had read, proceeding to call her younger brother and let him respond.
The youngest Kardashian sibling recognized the fact that he doesn't film a lot anymore and isn't seen on Hulu's The Kardashians. He dished to Khloé there wasn't any bad blood between himself and any of his family members that was preventing him from appearing. Instead, he heartbreakingly shared, "It just has everything to do with myself."
'I’m Not Comfortable In My Skin'
Khloé teased that Rob might make an upcoming cameo on the Hulu show when asking if he would ever fully return.
"I love filming if it’s positive and natural and I’m feeling good about myself,” he explained. “I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me."
"Of course, I would film. Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don't is because I'm a homebody and I just choose my peace and happiness rather than filming," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared.
"I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable," he continued, before hinting that his weight gain was a reason behind his staying out of the spotlight. "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"
Sadly, Rob confessed that his insecurities have been gripping him for quite some time.
"I'm not going to put myself out there if I'm not comfortable with myself. I haven't been comfortable with myself in years, and also filming and doing all that, it's not for everybody. I choose my own happiness and peace," he divulged.
Rob's Weight Battles
Rob was slim and trim when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. The former sock brand owner got into the best shape of his life when competing on DWTS in 2011's Season 13, where he and partner Cheryl Burke finished in an impressive second place.
The star began packing on the pounds around 2013 and virtually disappeared from the spotlight in the two years that followed.
"I was just, like, not feeling myself (after) gaining a bunch of weight. It's just frustrating to me that I’m not happy going out if I'm not in good shape. Within the next six months, if I don't get this together, then I won't want to, like, hang around everybody," he emotionally shared during a July 2013 episode of KUWTK.
Sister Kim told Today in 2015: "I think he’s just going through a phase where he’s not comfortable in his own skin. He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be."
Rob was reportedly hospitalized twice in 2015 and 2016 after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
Rob Is Rarely Seen in Public
The USC grad seemed to start down a healthier path after he began dating former fiancée Blac Chyna – now known as Angela White – in 2016. In April of that year, he wrote on Instagram, "Looking from where I started 298 lbs. to my current weight now 248.4 lbs. I'm focused and determined to reach my goal weight 200-205 lbs. Happy I found my motivation."
Rob and Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream, had their own short-lived reality show on E! in 2016.
Following their bitter split in 2017, Rob began putting on the pounds again and went back to being a recluse. He made a rare appearance on KUWTK's final season in 2021 while doing a few brief cameos on The Kardashians.