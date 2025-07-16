Your tip
U2 Frontman Bono Was So Poor He 'Lived Off Leftover Airline Food' as Singer Reveals Shocking Poverty Past

picture of Bono
Source: MEGA

U2 frontman Bono has revealed he lived off airline food growing up following the shock death of his mom when he was just 14 years old.

July 16 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

Bono survived on leftover airline meals growing up, the U2 frontman has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish singer, 65, was brought up on food his brother Norman brought home from his job at Dublin Airport following the death of his mom, Iris, who suddenly passed away in 1974 from a stroke when he was just 14.

Mom's Tragic Death

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer, his older brother Norman and his father had to fend for themselves following his mom's sudden death.

Iris had collapsed at the funeral of her own dad, "Gags" Rankin, and was rushed to the hospital by her husband.

Bono, whose real name is Paul, and older brother Norman were brought in three days later to say goodbye to Iris in her hospital bed, describing her as at peace in her final moments.

And he describes how life became even harder growing up without a mom, with just himself, Norman and his dad living together.

'We Never Spoke Her Name'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bono said his family never spoke about his late mom following her passing.

He said: "After my mother died, we just didn't speak her name. So it's hard when you do that to recall these things.

"We certainly had kitchen table dramas, three men arguing a lot because the woman of the house was gone.

"And I remember my relationship with food changed — really changed. I saw it as fuel, I took no pleasure in it.

"After Iris died, 10 Cedarwood Road stopped being a home, it was just a house. Most days I'd return holding a tin of meat, a tin of beans, and a packet of Cadbury’s Smash (instant mashed potato)."

'Good Fortune'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bono revealed his brother's job at Aer Lingus meant he could feed the family from leftovers.

Bono then explained how his brother fell into "good fortune" when he got a job with Aer Lingus.

The dad-of-four explained: "He had talked them into allowing him to bring home the surplus airline food prepared for Aer Lingus packages.

"The food was sometimes still warm when he carried them in in tin boxes in the kitchen. This was highly exotic fare.

"Gammon steak and pineapple, an Italian dish called lasagna, or one where rice was no longer a milk pudding but a savory experience with peas.

"If my father and I were proud that Norman had removed the need for us to buy groceries or even have to cook, after six months the aftertaste of tin was all we could remember."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bono said having 'airplane food for lunch and tea' put him off inflight meals for life.

Bono began to secretly opt for cereal at night instead of the tinned food.

And to Bono's dismay, his school's dinners got their hot lunches from Dublin Airport.

The Irish star added: "I'd never been on an airplane, but already my romance with flying was over.

"Airplane food for lunch and tea was more than any apprentice rockstar could handle."

Rather than spend money on healthy food, Bono preferred to splurge on "things far more important" like new music, as he remembered saving up to buy Alice Cooper's Hello Hooray record.

When asked about his experience of traveling the world and trying new food after joining U2, Bono said: "We were blessed with the gift of getting a manager who loved food and wine as much as he did music."

