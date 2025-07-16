Your tip
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Announces Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is PREGNANT With Their First Child Just Months After Comedy Trainwreck 'Secretly Checked Into Rehab' — 'Now Everyone Knows We Had Sex'

Split photo of Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson and Ultrasound
Source: @elsie/instagram

Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

July 16 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad for the first time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

His girlfriend and new baby mama, Elsie Hewitt, shared a snap revealing the news on her Instagram account.

elsie
Source: @elsie/instagram

Elsie shared the news on her Instagram.

Davidson, 31, and Hewitt have been together since March, but their short relationship became serious quickly.

In her Instagram post, Hewitt showed off a barely-there bump as she lay cradled in Davidson's arms.

She captioned the post: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

Palm Beach PDA

elsie
Source: @elsie/instagram

The two have been dating since March.

Rumors of Hewitt and Davidson dating started when they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Palm Beach. Photos of the pair showing their PDA-packed getaway were revealed on on March 19.

Following the reports, Hewitt and Davidson made their relationship Instagram official when the model uploaded a video on her Stories that showed them watching The Rugrats together.

She also posted a cheeky selfie with the Saturday Night Live alum with the text, "fave person."

After a short two months, Davidson and Hewitt reportedly moved in together. A source told People at the time: "They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn."

"They’re so happy together and doing great."

Model Mamma

photo of pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson has a long list of ex lovers.

Davidson new dear is a triple threat as a model, actress, and influencer. She was born in London on March 5, 1996 and moved to Los Angeles when she was 10.

After sharing her big news, Hewitt's model friends gushed with excitement in the comments.

Jordan Rich commented: "Heheh can’t wait for play dates. Love you mamacita, mommy!!!!!! Over the moon for yall!"

Meredith Mickelson exclaimed in all caps: "HEHEHEHEHEHE IM SO HAPPY BEST MOMMY EVERRRRR" before later adding: "My bestie is having my mini bestie which means my life is complete."

Bad Breakup

elsie hewitt thirst trap photos
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Hewitt is a model and influencer.

Davidson broke up with his last serious girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, last year.

The two dated for nearly a year, with one insider saying the relationship had run its course Pete took their breakup "hard."

"For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common."

Previously, he famously dated actress Chase Sui Wonders, singer Ariana Grande, and reality star Kim Kardashian.

The comedian had opened up about his "dream" to be a dad during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, back in 2022.

"My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," Davidson said. "It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude."

He continued: "I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."

